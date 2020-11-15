Sunday, November 15, 2020
Lead Story

Study: Men Feels Less Powerful In Their Private Lives Than In Public

Equality needs to be improved both for men and women

Men are likely to feel less powerful in private life. Pixabay

Men feel less powerful in their private lives than in their public ones, say, researchers, adding that power in private space matters more than when among the public.

Power is often associated with men who possess visible status and money. But it can also be exercised in one’s private life to initiate relationships with a partner, children, and friends, the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, reported.

Researchers from Lund University, Stockholm University, and Gavle University asked 808 Americans which areas they believe are important in life, and where they felt they had the most power.

“The debate on gender equality tends to focus on topics in the public domain such as salaries, leadership in companies, and politics, where women are underrepresented. However, our results influence how we should view power today,” said Sverker Sikstrom from the Lund University in Sweden.

The study showed that men perceive themselves as having more power in public life, while women view themselves as having more power in their private life. Notably, the participants valued private life over public life.

The debate on gender equality tends to focus on topics in the public domain. Pixabay

When the power in the various areas was weighted by the importance of participants assigned to each area, perceived gender differences in power disappeared.

“It is difficult to maintain the position that men have more power than women when women are perceived as having more power in the areas that are viewed as the most important,” the authors wrote.

The case for equality also needs to be made in private life, where men often lose custody cases, are more negatively affected by separations, and have weaker networks of friends.

“Thus, equality needs to be improved both for men and women, in both private and public life,” says Sverker Sikstrom.

It is important to note that the study primarily measured perceptions of power, rather than any objective measure of the concept, the researchers stressed. (IANS)

