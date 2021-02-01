Study: Mushroom Eating Can Increase The Intake Of Several Micronutrients

Adding a mushroom serving to the diet can increase the intake of several micronutrients, including shortfall nutrients such as vitamin D, without any increase in calories, sodium, or fat, a new study suggests. The findings indicated that adding 84 grams of a serving of it increased several shortfall nutrients including potassium and fiber. This was true for the white, crimini, and portabella 1:1:1 mix and oyster mushrooms.

“This research-validated what we already knew that adding mushrooms to your plate is an effective way to reach the dietary goals identified by the DGA,” said Mary Jo Feeney, nutrition research coordinator to the Mushroom Council in the US, who funded the study.

For the study, published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, the team modeled the addition of mushrooms to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2011-2016 dietary data.

The team looked at a composite of white, crimini, and portabella at a 1:1:1 ratio; one scenario including UV-light exposed mushrooms, and one scenario including oyster mushrooms for both 9 to 18 years and more than 19 years of age based on an 84g or half cup equivalent serving.

The addition of a serving of 84 grams of mushrooms to the diet resulted in an increase in dietary fiber (5 per cent-6 percent), copper (24 per cent-32 percent), phosphorus (6 percent), potassium (12 per cent-14 percent), selenium (13 per cent-14 percent).

It also showed an increase in zinc (5 per cent-6 percent), riboflavin (13 per cent-15 percent), niacin (13 per cent-14 percent), and choline (5 per cent-6 percent) in both adolescents and adults; but had no impact on calories, carbohydrate, fat or sodium. A serving of UV-light exposed commonly consumed mushrooms decreased population inadequacy for vitamin D from 95.3 percent to 52.8 percent for age group 9-18 years and from 94.9 percent to 63.6 percent for age group more than 19 years. (IANS)