Monday, February 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Mushroom Eating Can Increase The Intake Of Several Micronutrients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Mushroom Eating Can Increase The Intake Of Several Micronutrients

The addition of a serving of 84 grams of mushrooms to the diet resulted in an increase in dietary fiber

0
Mushroom
84 grams serving of mushrooms increased several shortfall nutrients. Pixabay

Adding a mushroom serving to the diet can increase the intake of several micronutrients, including shortfall nutrients such as vitamin D, without any increase in calories, sodium, or fat, a new study suggests. The findings indicated that adding 84 grams of a serving of it increased several shortfall nutrients including potassium and fiber. This was true for the white, crimini, and portabella 1:1:1 mix and oyster mushrooms.

“This research-validated what we already knew that adding mushrooms to your plate is an effective way to reach the dietary goals identified by the DGA,” said Mary Jo Feeney, nutrition research coordinator to the Mushroom Council in the US, who funded the study.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition, the team modeled the addition of mushrooms to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2011-2016 dietary data.

mushroom
Mushroom is an effective way to reach the dietary goals. Pixabay

The team looked at a composite of white, crimini, and portabella at a 1:1:1 ratio; one scenario including UV-light exposed mushrooms, and one scenario including oyster mushrooms for both 9 to 18 years and more than 19 years of age based on an 84g or half cup equivalent serving.

ALSO READ: Consuming Mushrooms Three Times a Week Cuts Risk of Developing Prostate Cancer in Males

The addition of a serving of 84 grams of mushrooms to the diet resulted in an increase in dietary fiber (5 per cent-6 percent), copper (24 per cent-32 percent), phosphorus (6 percent), potassium (12 per cent-14 percent), selenium (13 per cent-14 percent).

It also showed an increase in zinc (5 per cent-6 percent), riboflavin (13 per cent-15 percent), niacin (13 per cent-14 percent), and choline (5 per cent-6 percent) in both adolescents and adults; but had no impact on calories, carbohydrate, fat or sodium. A serving of UV-light exposed commonly consumed mushrooms decreased population inadequacy for vitamin D from 95.3 percent to 52.8 percent for age group 9-18 years and from 94.9 percent to 63.6 percent for age group more than 19 years. (IANS)

Previous articleRekhta Foundation Launches An Online Urdu Learning Course
Next articleIndia To Roll Out 5G Without Mass Adoption In The Second Half Of The Year

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Tea industry in India may benefit from Union Budget 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tea Association of India (TAI), the apex body of tea garden owners, is optimistic about the Budget proposals. It said the emphasis on the...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Difficult to narrate a story within 5 minutes and make it sensible than in a 2-hour film: Himansh Kohli

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera...
Read more
finance

Increased Allocation, New Schemes For Health Sector in Union Budget 2021-22

NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading health sector players on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 for increased allocation to the sector and new schemes. Healthcare providers welcomed the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tea industry in India may benefit from Union Budget 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tea Association of India (TAI), the apex body of tea garden owners, is optimistic about the Budget proposals. It said the emphasis on the...
Read more

Difficult to narrate a story within 5 minutes and make it sensible than in a 2-hour film: Himansh Kohli

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera...
Read more

Increased Allocation, New Schemes For Health Sector in Union Budget 2021-22

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading health sector players on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 for increased allocation to the sector and new schemes. Healthcare providers welcomed the...
Read more

Microsoft Exam DP-200: Implementing An Azure Data Solution

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY DAMAIN PETER Certification: Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer Associate UPDATES ANNOUNCED ON 24th November 2020 Microsoft offers you a wide range of certifications to express your...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy Linked To Heart Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Expecting mothers, take note. A new study indicates that diabetes during pregnancy may increase the risk of heart disease. The study suggests that women with...
Read more

What’s In Store Under PM Aatmanirbhar Health Scheme

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the biggest health crisis the nation has witnessed ever, India's Budget for health and wellness has arrived as a welcome change pegging at...
Read more

Budget 2021 Dampens Middle Class Families Hopes

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 pandemic-hit middle-class families kept their eyes glued to their television screens as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021-22 on Monday morning,...
Read more

Author Martin Lindstrom Combines Numerous Real-Life Examples Of Corporate Common Sense

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Companies and organizations, it seems, have become so entangled in their own internal issues, so beset by invisible red tape, so handicapped by frozen...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada