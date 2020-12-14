Study: Working From Home In Pajamas Did Not Lower Productivity

In a recent study, researchers have found that while working from home in pajamas during the Covid-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, it was linked to poorer mental health.

In the study from Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, together with the University of Technology Sydney and the University of Sydney, 41 percent of respondents said they experienced increased productivity while working from home.

Also, more than a third of the respondents reported that working from home resulted in poorer mental health. When the study examined the effects wearing pajamas had on productivity and mental health, it found that wearing pajamas was associated with more frequent reporting of poorer mental health, reports zdnet.com.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Fifty-nine percent of the participants who wore pajamas during the day at least one day a week admitted their mental health declined while working from home, vs 26 percent who did not wear pajamas while working from home.

ALSO READ: Rise Of E-Learning Among Tier-2 And Tier-3 City Students: 15% Growth In Enrolments In 2020

“While we cannot determine whether wearing pajamas was the cause or consequence of mental health deterioration, appreciation of the effect of clothing on cognition and mental health is growing,” the study authors were quoted as saying in zdnet.com.

The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, also examined the impact children had on people while they worked from home. It found that 63 percent working from home with a toddler reported reduced overall productivity. Similarly, people who had primary school children at home while they worked agreed that their productivity was hindered. (IANS)