Suffering From Erectile Dysfunction? Try Sildenafil 100

Sildenafil 100 is a common medication used for several years to stimulate erections in men with erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil citrate is a salt that is used in both branded and generic ED medicines. The branded one is Viagra – the medication firstly approved by FDA for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Generic versions of viagra include Cenforce and Fildena that are as effective as the original branded medication. In this blog, we will discuss how Cenforce 100 works to cure erection problems in men along with its appropriate way of administration.

What is Cenforce 100?

Cenforce 100 or sildenafil 100 is an effective generic version of viagra that most doctors widely prescribe all over the world. It contains 100 milligrams of sildenafil citrate, which works by increasing the flow of blood in the penile region. Cenforce belongs to the class of PDE-5 inhibitors, which stops the action of PDE-5 enzymes in the body to enhance blood supply in the male reproductive region and induce stiffer and more robust erections. It boosts self-confidence and self-esteem in men, which have long been lost due to their inability to satisfy their partners sexually.

How Does Cenforce 100 Work?

When men take sildenafil 100, their rigid muscles gradually dilate and allow more blood flow. The same mechanism goes with high blood pressure medications, which explains the narrowed down muscles and improves the blood flow throughout the body. When you take one tablet of Cenforce 100 at least thirty minutes before having sexual intercourse, you will be able to get and maintain erections for long enough for a pleasant sexual drive.

An erection occurs through a complex chain of events, involving signals from the nervous system and the liberation of chemical messengers within the tissues of the penis. One of the chemical messengers released when you are sexually aroused is called cyclic GMP. It relaxes and expands the blood vessels of the penis, allowing more blood to get in. It causes the penis to become firm and erect.

Cyclic GMP is usually broken down by an enzyme in the body known as phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5). Sildenafil 100 works by halting this enzyme from decomposing the cyclic GMP. This enables the blood vessels in the penis to stay inflated for longer, enhancing the blood flow to the penis and helping achieve and maintain an erection.

How Long Does The Effects Of Sildenafil 100 Last?

After taking a dose of sildenafil 100, you will be able to get an erection for about 4-5 hours. Sildenafil 100 will only work once the messengers that are accountable for inducing an erection start to be generated. This implies that you have to be sexually aroused for the drug to achieve and maintain an erection.

You would be able to obtain an erection within 25 minutes to an hour after taking a sildenafil 100 tablet if you are sexually stimulated, for instance, by involving in foreplay.

Cenforce Dosage

Men usually start taking Cenforce from a dosage of 100 mg. This is the standard dosage that works for most men. However, some men may need to start the dosage from 25 mg dosage. We would recommend you to take the least dosage that the doctor prescribes for you.

Please take your sildenafil 100 one hour before you have planned to have sexual intercourse. It takes about thirty minutes for the drug to start its effects.

You may take medicine with or without food. But remember, if you take it with or after taking a meal, it will take longer to work. Please swallow the tablet as a whole with a glass of water without breaking or crushing it.

Do not take Cenforce 100 more than once a day.

You may require to take different dosages of drugs on different occasions to see what works for you. If you have tried taking a 25 mg dosage of Cenforce on different occasions but found that it’s ineffective for your doctor, consult your doctor. He may scale up the dosage or prescribe you some different medication depending upon your condition. Please don’t increase your dosage without consulting your doctor, as it could cause some adverse side effects.

Things You Should Know Before Taking Cenforce 100 mg.

Cenforce may make you feel dizzy or impact your vision: You may feel dizzy, or your vision may get impacted for a while after taking the drug; please avoid driving or operating heavy machinery.

You may feel dizzy, or your vision may get impacted for a while after taking the drug; please avoid driving or operating heavy machinery. Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol: Alcohol decreases your ability to get and maintain erections and so can make the drug ineffective. As Cenforce can make you feel dizzy, this can get aggravated if you consume alcohol.

Alcohol decreases your ability to get and maintain erections and so can make the drug ineffective. As Cenforce can make you feel dizzy, this can get aggravated if you consume alcohol. Avoid consumption of grapefruit and its juice: Grapefruit can increase the concentration of sildenafil in your blood and thus elevate the risk of developing side effects.

Who Should Not Take Sildenafil 100?

People who have certain health conditions in which engaging in sexual activity isn’t advisable should avoid taking sildenafil 100. These conditions include unstable angina, severe heart failure, etc. Talk to your doctor if taking Cenforce and having sex would be safe for you.

People with hypotension (low blood pressure). This means people with blood pressure lower than 90/50 mmHg.

People who have had a stroke or a heart attack in the last six months.

People with severe liver disorders.

People who take nitrate-containing medicines, including antidepressants, or those used to treat high blood pressure.

Women should not take Cenforce 100 as it may be inappropriate for them.

People who have had an allergic response to sildenafil or any other constituents of the medication.

What Are The Side Effects Of Sildenafil 100?

Different medications and their side effects may affect people differently. Many men who take Cenforce pills don’t experience any side effects at all, while some can experience certain side effects. A mild headache is one of the not common side effects and affects more than 1 in 10 people. Other less common side effects include:

Dizziness

Flushing

Feeling sick

Indigestion

Blocked or stuffy nose

Visual disturbances, including a blue tinge to vision, blurred vision, etc.

Does Sildenafil 100 Interact With Any Other Medication?

Before you start taking Cenforce or any other ED pill, make sure to inform all other medications (if any) you take, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and herbal medicines. It may be unsafe to take some medicine in combination with ED pills and lead to serious complications.

Sildenafil and nitrates: You must not take sildenafil with any form of nitrate-containing drugs. It may result in a drastic drop in your blood pressure level, causing fainting, dizziness, or even a heart attack. Following are some of the nitrate-containing drugs that should be avoided:

Amyl nitrate

Glyceryl nitrate, isosorbide mononitrate, isosorbide dinitrate

Nicorandil

Sildenafil and alpha-blockers: If you are taking alpha-blockers for hypertension or an enlarged prostate gland, please talk to your doctor regarding whether talking sildenafil would be appropriate for you. Your healthcare provider will probably start you on a 25 mg dose of sildenafil, as it may increase the blood pressure decreasing the effect of alpha-blockers, and make you feel faint or dizzy. Alpha-Blockers include the following:

Doxazosin

Prazosin

Terazosin

Alfuzosin

Indoramin

Tamsulosin

