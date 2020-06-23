Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

Stevia is a small, leafy plant that was first discovered more than 200 years ago by the native people in South America

0
Stevia
Stevia is among one of the best sugar alternatives. Pixabay

Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention and care for our aging family members. Everyone loves sweets, especially the elderly, who may not be able to control their cravings. Diabetics have it even harder than others.

Excessive sugar consumption can also harm your metabolism, which can lead to increased insulin and fat storage. The longing for dessert after dinner is made worse by fluctuations in insulin levels.

Follow our Instagram for more interesting updates!! 

“Conventional eating habits have opened many ways for sugar to sneak into a senior citizen’s diet. High sugar diets are a major cause of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc. which are increasing at an alarming rate. Given stevia can replace some unwanted sweetener calories, it can be one tool in the toolbox for cutting calories from a daily diet without affecting blood sugar or insulin levels,” says Navneet Singh, Vice President, the Asia Pacific at PureCircle.

Natural, Zero Calorie and Fat

Stevia is a small, leafy plant that was first discovered more than 200 years ago by the native people in South America.

The leaves of the plant are uniquely, naturally sweet and the indigenous people used to chew them for the sweet taste and to sweeten beverages. Today, the sweetness is extracted and purified into high purity stevia leaf extract and used in foods and beverages around the world. Owing to its natural origin in addition to zero-calorie and zero-fat is fast appealing people across the world as the best natural sweetener.

Honey - A Sugar Alternative
Honey – Another Sugar Alternative. Pixabay

Tastes great

Along with all its amazing properties, stevia is one sweetener that can be used in synergy with sugar to reduce its quantity in beverages, bakery, chocolates, and even traditional Indian sweets. It is extracted from leaves of the plant Stevia rebaudiana, 300 times sweeter than sugar or artificial sweeteners. When it comes to preparing your favorite recipes, you can use it in practically anything that has sugar or a similar caloric sweetener like honey or maple syrup in it.

Zero glycemic load

Plant-based, natural and zero-calorie sweetener Stevia adds a delicious sweet taste without adding calories because the steviol glycosides present in stevia pass through the body without effect. It is a sweetener option for people with diabetes trying to manage their blood sugar because it has no effect on insulin levels. It has a glycemic index and glycemic load of zero.

Also Read: Black Power Agenda to Remove Columbus Statue

Sustainable

Right from farm to fork, stevia’s high sweetness level can allow for greater efficiencies and smaller environmental impact in stevia sweetener production. This plant requires 1/5th land as compared to sugarcane to provide the same sweetening power with a 90 percent lower water requirement. Recent studies have shown that such sweeteners may have less of an environmental impact than any other naturally sourced sweeteners. It has 30 percent – 80 percent less carbon footprint than sugarcane or other natural sweeteners.

Safe

More than 200 studies have attested to the safety of high purity stevia extract for all members of the family, including pregnant women and people with diabetes. Multiple major global regulatory organizations have determined stevia is safe. It is approved as a sweetener in major markets worldwide, including more than 65 countries across the globe. (IANS)

Previous articleGreatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 First Wave Not Over Yet, Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave

NewsGram Desk - 0
While some health experts warn of what they call a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, others say the United States — and some...
Read more
finance

US Economy to Grow Slower Than Hoped, Says Fed Official

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US economy is expected to grow more slowly than it was hoped months ago as the country was still struggling to stop the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention...
Read more

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more

Covid-19 First Wave Not Over Yet, Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While some health experts warn of what they call a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, others say the United States — and some...
Read more

US Economy to Grow Slower Than Hoped, Says Fed Official

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The US economy is expected to grow more slowly than it was hoped months ago as the country was still struggling to stop the...
Read more

Annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins in Odisha

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time ever, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees at Odisha's Puri on...
Read more

Covid-19: Americans Experience Supportive Behaviour Than Loneliness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic has not led to an overall increase in loneliness among Americans as most of them felt more supported...
Read more

On This Day: 7 Years Ago, MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketing minds of the modern-day game. A handful can rival his achievements as...
Read more

‘Impractical Jokers’ and their Struggle Dealing with COVID-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sugandha Rawal Getting together and having fun is the core essence of "Impractical Jokers", and the well-known US comedy group is exploring the virtual...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada