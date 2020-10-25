Monday, October 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Supplement without Testing Vitamin D and B12 Can Be Harmful
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Supplement without Testing Vitamin D and B12 Can Be Harmful

Intake of supplements without a blood test is unsafe, says a study conducted by Pune-based Apollo Diagnostic

0
Vitamin D and B12
To understand the prevalence of Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies in people, Apollo Diagnostic, Pune conducted a study by taking blood samples of 3,000 adult patients who came for a blood test in the last six months. Unsplash

A blood test can determine whether you are deficient in any vitamins or not. Many people self-medicate or take dietary supplements for vitamin deficiencies. A study conducted by Pune-based Apollo Diagnostic has ruled out deficiency of vitamin D and B12 increasing with age and finds that blood tests and doctors consultation are required for taking a proper dose and avoiding risks.

To understand the prevalence of Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies in people, Apollo Diagnostic, Pune conducted a study by taking blood samples of 3,000 adult patients who came for a blood test in the last six months, in which 1673 were males and 1327 were females aged between 20-60 years. It revealed that about 70 percent of patients were with Vitamin D deficiency and 53 percent lacked Vitamin B12. Almost 15 percent of patients were taking self-dietary supplements for vitamin.

While sunlight and fortified foods are two possible sources of vitamin D, due to the change in lifestyle and food habits, many people take dietary supplements to get adequate levels of this vitamin. A doctor may recommend a lower or higher dose for you, depending on health conditions or the level of vitamin D in your blood.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

As per Dr Sanjay Ingle, Zonal Pathologist, and Technical Head West India, Apollo Diagnostic, “Mild to moderate vitamin D deficiency is identified as a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes, due to its protective role against the development of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and its complications. It increases insulin resistance and reducing insulin secretion from beta cells of the pancreas. Vitamin D deficiency has been consistently associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, low bone density, fractures, osteoporosis, and hypertension. Vitamin B12 deficiency leads to memory loss, depression, muscle weakness, tingling, and numbness.”

Vitamin D and B12
Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies often remain undiagnosed or are undertreated as many people avoid proper investigation for vitamin deficiency and start self-supplement without recommendations from experts. Pixabay

“Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies often remain undiagnosed or are undertreated as many people avoid proper investigation for vitamin deficiency and start self-supplement without recommendations from experts. Vitamin D and B12 are important for skeletal and non skeletal health. The recommended daily intake (RDI) for vitamin B12 is over 14 is 2.4 mcg. Eating fatty fish, mushrooms, eggs, and getting enough of the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ is the key formula to stay fit and fine throughout life,” Dr. Ingle added

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dr. Anand Kavi, Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune says, “Vitamin D also called as Sunshine Vitamin and as it is necessary for mineralization and maintenance of our bones, its deficiency can result in soft bones in children, and fragile and misshapen bones in adults. In the past decade, research has shown it is also important for several other bodily functions and it can prevent some cancers, boost immunity, and help control diabetes and hypertension. Though our country has abundant sunlight, nearly 70 to 80 percent of people are found to be Vitamin D deficient due to changing lifestyle and staying indoors, with vague complaints of muscle pain and fatigue. It is necessary to diagnose and correct Vitamin D deficiency via a qualified medical professional.”

Also Read: Early Diagnosis and Treatment for Psoriasis is Advisable

Dr. Kavi added, “Similarly Vitamin B12 deficiency is also observed in people on vegan diets and those not consuming eggs or dairy products, it is also found low with patients with absorption problems or those taking medicines for acidity. Its deficiency can cause irritability, depression, disturbed vision, and dysfunction of nerves, it being a water-soluble vitamin it is not stored in our body and needs regular supplementation, the route of administration can be oral or by injections and is best decided by your doctor after proper diagnosis and tests.” (IANS)

Previous articleCOVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study
Next articleHere are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian festivals

Here are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onset of festive season sets in place an atmosphere bustling with joy, togetherness, lights and of course, gifts. It is undoubtedly the most...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as voluntary shelter-in-place, quarantines, and other steps taken to control the novel coronavirus can reduce the peak number of infections, daily...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat many conditions, including rheumatic problems and severe COVID-19, can boost the survival of premature babies when...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here are Some Curated Gifts for the Festive Season

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The onset of festive season sets in place an atmosphere bustling with joy, togetherness, lights and of course, gifts. It is undoubtedly the most...
Read more

Supplement without Testing Vitamin D and B12 Can Be Harmful

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A blood test can determine whether you are deficient in any vitamins or not. Many people self-medicate or take dietary supplements for vitamin deficiencies....
Read more

COVID Interventions Can Reduce Infection Rates: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as voluntary shelter-in-place, quarantines, and other steps taken to control the novel coronavirus can reduce the peak number of infections, daily...
Read more

Few Steroids Boost Survival of Premature Babies in India: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Antenatal steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat many conditions, including rheumatic problems and severe COVID-19, can boost the survival of premature babies when...
Read more

Enterprises to Put Artificial Intelligence to New Frontiers in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2021, one in four forward-thinking enterprises will push Artificial Intelligence to new frontiers, such as holographic meetings for remote work and on-demand personalised...
Read more

A Temple in Kanpur Worships Ravan on Dusshera

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the rest of India prepares to burn effigies of Ravan as a symbolic victory of good over evil, devotees are quietly lining...
Read more

Researchers Discover New Mechanism Causing Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese researchers have discovered a new mechanism by which clumps of tau protein -- found in brain cells -- are created in the brain,...
Read more

New Model Predicts Risks of Developing Irregular Heartbeat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new model that uses machine learning, which is a type of artificial intelligence, may help predict which patients with kidney disease are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada