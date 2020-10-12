Monday, October 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Supreme Court: NRI Quota Not Compulsory In Medical Colleges
EducationLead Story

Supreme Court: NRI Quota Not Compulsory In Medical Colleges

Seats shall be offered to the NRI applicants solely on the basis of merit

0
Supreme Court Of India
Supreme Court- NRI quota in professional courses is not sacrosanct. Flickr

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the NRI quota in private medical colleges is not sacrosanct, but the institutions intending to do away with it must give reasonable notice to the aspirants.

A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhatt said: “It is evident that the NRI quota is neither sacrosanct, not inviolable in terms of existence in any given year, or its extent. However, if a medical college or institution or, for that matter, the state regulating authority, such as the board in the present case, decide to do away with it, reasonable notice of such a decision should be given to enable those aspiring to such seats to choose elsewhere, having regard to the prevailing conditions.”

The top court noted that as a part of the private colleges’ autonomous decision making, they could set apart some percentage of seats for admission to students of their choice. “The NRI candidates could not assert a right to be admitted,” it said.

The NEET PG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board issued a notice doing away with the NRI quota, and as a result, the candidates, who have applied for NRI seats, will be considered based on eligibility criteria in the absence of the quota.

Two candidates had challenged this decision in the Rajasthan High Court, where a single judge bench, citing the verdict of the top court’s seven-judge bench, said the candidates had already qualified the NEET-PG examination and qualifying it, and after having approached the colleges for NRI seats, can’t be deprived of admission in the NRI quota.

Supreme Court decision
Candidates under the quota cannot assert their right to be admitted, says court in a judgement. Pixabay

The single judge also directed their immediate admission to the colleges.

However, this decision was reversed by the high court’s division bench, which held that private colleges can do away with the NRI quota, and instead fill the management quota by considering NRI students.

The top court noted that as per its verdict, four crucial elements in the NRI quota are: “One, the discretion of the management (whether to have the quota or not); two, the limit (15 percent); three, that seats should be available for genuine and bona fide NRI students, and lastly that the quota was to be filled based on merit.”

The top court observed that the respondent management possessed the discretion to indicate whether, and to what extent, NRI reservations could be provided.

ALSO READ: Bihar Girls Set Up ‘Sanitary Pads Bank’ with Rs.1 Per Day Contribution

“It was, and remains within the discretionary authority of the management of private medical colleges, within their internal policy-making domain. The impugned judgment, in this court’s opinion, is correct, in that it held that the single judge could not have directed admission of the candidates before him,” the bench said.

The top court suggested that to do justice to all the parties, a special counseling session should be carried out by the board, and seats shall be offered to the NRI applicants solely on the basis of merit. (IANS)

Previous articleYoutube To Launch A Shopping Feature For Its Users
Next articleAspirational India All Set to Embark on a Record Online Festive Sale Journey

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more
Lead Story

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more
Environment

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals that 68% Youth Struggle to Share Relationship Issues with Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 49 percent of the youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 percent of them struggle the most with...
Read more

Printing Sensors Directly into Human Skin Without Heat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has taken the evolution of wearable electronics further by printing sensors directly on the human skin without the use...
Read more

Droughts are Drying The Global Wetlands, says Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have shown how droughts are threatening the health of wetlands globally. Published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, the study highlights...
Read more

Women 3 Times More Likely to Suffer From Constipation During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are two-three times more likely to suffer from constipation during pregnancy and right after childbirth than at any other time in their life,...
Read more

You Shouldn’t Get Paranoid About Covid-19 on Bank Notes, Here’s Why

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As new research claiming that Covid-19 can survive longer on bank notes -- up to 28 days at 20 degree Celsius along with humidity...
Read more

Arthritis Patients in India Suffer Due to Fewer Rheumatologists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India needs more than 20,000 rheumatologists as lakhs of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of rheumatology services in most of the hospitals...
Read more

Alien Species’ Introductions to Increase Globally by 36% by 2050

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Asher Jones Asian kudzu vines smothering the southern United States. Pacific lionfish devouring Caribbean sealife. South American cane toads killing their way across Australia. As...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan to Lend Voice-Over For a Show on Lord Buddha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada