Thursday, January 14, 2021
Survey: 75% Women In Maharashtra Get 30 Minutes A Day For Their Passion

60 percent of women would still like to follow their aspirations if their family supports them with household work and encourages them

Cooking and childcare are the most time-engaging. Pixabay

A recent survey conducted by Gemini cooking oils across 10 cities in Maharashtra revealed that 6 in 10 women in Maharashtra would like to save time spent on cooking and engage more in their interests and passion. The #IgnitingAspirations survey also found that 61 percent of women between the ages of 40 and 45 spend most of their time doing household chores, especially cooking and childcare, despite the fact that more than 60 percent of those customers surveyed seek to be more than homemakers.

The survey also found that 84 percent of women in Nashik felt that fewer hours spent on cooking could help them develop their personal interests, a trend echoed by only 31 percent of women in Nagpur.

The findings say that 80 percent of women do most of the cooking for their household themselves, as it is considered healthier and due to the absence of any support. Cooking (100 minutes a day) and childcare (133 minutes a day) are the most time-engaging, followed by cleaning and grocery shopping, as per women surveyed.

97 percent of women polled said that household workload rises during festivals due to increased cleaning and cooking requirements, leaving them with even less time for themselves. Women in Tier-II cities lead with the idea of gender equality at home, expecting men to help more with household activities.

passion
Nashik, Solapur, and Pune are the top three cities where they are keen to engage more in their own interests. Pixabay

Younger men are more likely to support women in household work, as 74 percent of women between 21-25 years in the state receive support from men, even more in larger cities like Thane (99), Navi Mumbai (90), Mumbai (82) and Pune (80). 9 in 10 women said they believe in the equal sharing of responsibilities with men in their households, a trend most pronounced among the younger women surveyed.

The research shows that women firmly believe in the importance of managing their family’s health and nutrition. However, they would like to save time on household work to focus on their personal aspirations, with 60 percent of Maharashtra women saying they want to pursue their passion. Nashik, Solapur, and Pune are the top three cities where they are keen to engage more in their own interests if their household work were to reduce by even 30 minutes a day.

64 percent of women in Maharashtra pursued a career, interest, or passion when they were single, after marriage health of the family (54 percent) and childcare (57 percent) became their primary focus. 60 percent of women would still like to follow their aspirations if their family supports them with household work and encourages them.

According to Subin Sivan, marketing head, Cargill’s oils business in India, “The findings reinforce Gemini’s brand stance of unlocking more time for our consumers. The results reveal that the number of hours that homemakers spend in the kitchen is significant and has increased even more during the pandemic, leaving them with even less time for themselves.” (IANS)

