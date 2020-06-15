Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Millions of hearts broke yesterday when the tragic news came in. A young, talented, self-made actor took his own life. He was just 34 years old with a fascinating career waiting ahead of him. He was not more than 15 films old, yet was considered as one of the best talents in the Hindi film industry.

On 14th June, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help. The actor was reportedly battling depression from the past few months and was seeking treatment for the same.

The news of the demise of this young talented actor shocked the nation. Bollywood celebrities poured their condolences through their social media handles. This incident has popped up several questions and struck many controversies.

Rajput was born in Patna, Bihar. He pursued engineering but dropped out of it in the 3rd year to give all his time to dance and acting. His acting journey began from television as he auditioned and landed the role of Preet Juneja in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he went on to work in many other TV serials. His most notable role is of Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta.

In 2013, Rajput auditioned and got selected for one of the main lead roles in the movie Kai Po Che, which was his debut film. Since then there was no looking back as Rajput delivered several back to back super hit performances. His work was praised by all.

Sushant was always seen as a charming and happy person on screen. His interviews gave positive vibes and inspired many others who wanted to be an actor. But “How can such a happy and positive person kill himself?” This is a question that’s in everyone’s mind right now.

Since the demise of the actor, awareness of mental health is being spread on social media. Some people are saying that suicide is not an option and some people are saying that suicide is a cowardly act. A constant debate on social media is going on.

Addressing the same I would like to bring up an unpopular opinion that suicide is not a cowardly act. Killing yourself and taking your own life requires the highest amount of guts. When you’re an actor, you have fame, you have the love from thousands of people, you have luxuries and whatnot but all of this does not and can not give you mental peace. He had built himself a life he always wanted to live, the life of an actor, a star. He had earned it from his talent and hard work. Do you think it was easy for him to shatter it all at once?

For once, can we imagine the amount of pain and suffering he must be going through before taking such a drastic step? This incident was not a cowardly act but a lesson for us all.

It was all about his mental health. Ending a life you’ve dreamt to live is not easy after all. There must’ve been so much within him, which the society couldn’t see. There must’ve been so much he must have wanted to say, but not many cared to listen. Sushant Singh Rajput was not an immature teenager if you still want to blame him. He was a very bright man with many intellectual records to his name. He was neither weak nor immature. It was his mental health which made him take this tragic step. Being a man of such intelligence, he must’ve thought about the consequences and if he still chose to take this step, then he was going through something very hard.

And this is not the first suicide case that took place because of mental health issues. Every 40 seconds, a person dies of suicide in the world. This incident has just brought light to an issue that needed to be addressed.

People need to be kind to others and stop blaming people who take such steps. After all, we don’t know their side of the story and what exactly is going in their mind. Taking care and checking up on your loved ones is the first thing we need to start with.

Talking about the star who left us yesterday, the guy who didn’t let any of us feel what he was going through in any of his off-screen clips, shows how brilliant actor he was. Clearly, he was acting in all those interviews, showing us his happy face and that smile to die for. Let’s hope he is in a better place now and may his soul Rest In Peace. May God give his family and friends all the strength in this world. Once again, a star leaves us. Looks like god is making some film with very difficult roles, and hence is calling the most talented actors up there.