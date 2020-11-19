Thursday, November 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam: Tokyo Olympics Is The Biggest Tournament For The Team
Lead StorySports

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam: Tokyo Olympics Is The Biggest Tournament For The Team

The 28-year-old has remained a consistent performer with the team and is hopeful she will have the opportunity to represent the tricolor in Tokyo next year

0
Sushila
Sushila has captained the side that took part at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Pinterest

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, an experienced midfielder in the Indian women’s hockey team, is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that took part at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old has remained a consistent performer with the team and is hopeful she will have the opportunity to represent the tricolor in Tokyo next year.

“It has been a strange year for everyone. As a player of the national team, I have always been used to a fast-paced environment, where we play match after match, without getting much time to ponder over things,” said Sushila.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“However, now that we’ve had so much time on our hands, I’ve been able to look back on a lot of things, and also prepare for the next phase of my career. We have the opportunity to create history by not just playing in consecutive Olympics for the first time, but also by making it to the podium,” she added.

Having played more than 180 matches for the national side, Sushila is one of the most experienced players in the current Indian set-up, and she believes that sharing her insights with the youngsters is what keeps her going.

sushila
Sushila has played more than 180 matches for the national side. IANS

“Obviously when you get to this stage when you’ve played more minutes than most of your teammates, you tend to feel a sense of added responsibility. I have always enjoyed working with younger players who are eager to learn. With my knowledge and experience of the game, I feel I can contribute to the team’s success not just on the field, but also off it, by making sure I am there to guide the youth and helping them progress in their careers,” said the midfielder.

Having last played competitive hockey back in February 2020, when the team toured New Zealand, Sushila believes it is important for her team to keep their firm focus on next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

“Like the rest of the sporting fraternity, we are also hopeful that the Tokyo Olympics will take place next year. It is the biggest tournament for all of us, and we have been working hard for the past four years to make sure we can achieve our goals when the tournament happens,” said Sushila.

“Certainly, there are challenges involved when it comes to keeping ourselves in top form, but our coaching staff has ensured that we are more focused than ever and are keeping ourselves in the best shape and rhythm to get back to competitive hockey whenever circumstances allow,” she added. (IANS)

Previous articleChristie’s New York Announces Auction Of Magnificent Jewels

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Christie’s New York Announces Auction Of Magnificent Jewels

NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's New York announced its auction of Magnificent Jewels and the preceding Jewels Online auction from November 18 to December 1, which together present...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Gucci Releases A Seven Part Film Series Titled ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Shot in Rome and co-directed by filmmaker Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele, Gucci presents a seven-part film series which stars the actress, artist,...
Read more
finance

Scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Has Garnered RS. 72,480 Crore

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre's 'Vivad se Vishwas' direct tax dispute settlement scheme has garnered Rs 72,480 crore so far from the CPSUs and taxpayers against the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam: Tokyo Olympics Is The Biggest Tournament For The Team

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, an experienced midfielder in the Indian women's hockey team, is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that...
Read more

Christie’s New York Announces Auction Of Magnificent Jewels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's New York announced its auction of Magnificent Jewels and the preceding Jewels Online auction from November 18 to December 1, which together present...
Read more

Gucci Releases A Seven Part Film Series Titled ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Shot in Rome and co-directed by filmmaker Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele, Gucci presents a seven-part film series which stars the actress, artist,...
Read more

Scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Has Garnered RS. 72,480 Crore

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre's 'Vivad se Vishwas' direct tax dispute settlement scheme has garnered Rs 72,480 crore so far from the CPSUs and taxpayers against the...
Read more

Remembering The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi On Her Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL As soon as one hears the name of Rani Laxmi Bai, an image of Rani Laxmi Bai weaving a sword in her...
Read more

B-Town’s Super Couple Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan To Open Their Family Home In Delhi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood's super couple and style icons, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to open their family home in the Capital for a...
Read more

Safety Procedures Are Important To Perform Successful Heart Transplant Amid Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus has led to a global pandemic which has affected millions worldwide. The key manifestations of Covid-19 range from mild upper respiratory symptoms...
Read more

Microsoft Launches A Program To Help Health Tech Startups

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Thursday launched a dedicated program to help health tech startups flourish in India, as the pandemic impacts every aspect of the healthcare...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada