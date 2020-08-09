By-Deeksha Negi

The month of August holds an astonishing position in Indian Freedom Struggle . As on 7 August 1905, ‘The Swadeshi Movement ‘ commenced. The misery of Indian Farmers and weavers urged for a Nationwide Strong Movement during the 19th century. Prominent Nationalists like Lokmanya Tilak, Aurbindo Gosh, Lala Lajpat Rai, and V. O Chidambaram Pillai initiated this Well Known Mass Movement.

Mahatma Gandhi added momentum to this movement by urging the locals to wear ‘khadi’ and boycott the mill made cloth and other imported products. The Swadeshi Movement propelled the Indians to embrace the idea of ‘self-sufficiency’, hence terminating the ‘economic dependency’.

It’s been 72 years after Indian independence, and now Swadeshi Movement has once again gained pace. With continuous efforts so that no stone remains unturned, the nation is astoundingly moving forward with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal For Local’ to envision the Swadeshi dream into reality.

Let’s peep into the current scenario:-

Indian Government has identified 12 sectors including auto components, textiles, leather and shoes, industrial machinery, and agrochemicals; where we can do miracles by becoming self-sufficient and also potentially excelling as a global supplier. Many IIT based startups came up with the idea of COVID Ventilators which are 90% cheaper than imported ones, which is a sublime example of Local potential.

Taking about the Challenges ahead; India ranks 63 in the world in ‘Ease of Doing Business’. A pile of complicated licensing and tariff policies drives the companies away.

ByteDance, the owner of Tiktok, clocked in a profit of Rs.3.4 crore in its first full year of operations. Approximately, 10 percent of its revenue share comes from India. According to industry estimates, TikTok’s advertising revenue in India grew by 50 percent in just one year. PUBG earns Rs.4.9 crore ($7 million) every month in India.

Although due to the Indo-China border dispute, the Indian Government recently banned 59 Chinese apps including Tiktok although this won’t make a huge difference unless the masses are willing participants in this.

According to a study by ASSOCHAM, 40% of Indian Toy Making Industries have been closed in the last 5 years and 20% are on the verge of closure. While India is paying Rs. 2775 crore to China for the toys, children at your home might be playing with. In the year 2018-19 India imported fertilizers worth Rs.10636 crore from China.

From Iron and Steel to Decorative Art pieces China holds a monopoly as an exporter to India.

Due to constraints by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Economically boycotting the Dragon won’t be that easy, what Indians can do on their part is shift their purchases from imported goods to locally made products.

There are a lot of alternative brands available in the market which are either ‘Made In India’ or ‘Assembled in India’, Well both the preceding choices are better than solely Imported Goods. And yes, the idea of ‘Self Reliant India’ will not only promote Small Scale Local Manufacturers and Indian based Start-Ups but will also boost the prestige of ‘New India’ in a Long Run.