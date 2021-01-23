Saturday, January 23, 2021
EntertainmentLead Story

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks From a suave and independent offic egoing woman to ethnic wear to donning a smart look in short hair and glasses for her new role

Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhasker- Indian Bollywood actress. Wikimedia commons

Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things lets her maintain the thrill and passion of her job.

From a suave and independent office going woman to ethnic wear to donning a smart look in short hair and glasses, Swara dons various avatars in the five-episode horror-comedy series.

“The idea is to try things you haven’t done before, for me — it keeps the thrill and passion of the job alive,” said Swara Bhaskar.

“I tried out multiple looks for ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’ and it was quite exciting. I wanted to try chopping my hair for the close crop look, but I was shooting for other projects and it wasn’t possible. So, I tried about five wigs and different eye colors to master this look, and there’s an interesting twist to why I am looking this way, you should watch the show to know more,”  Swara Bhasker added.

Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker.Wikimedia commons

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai also stars Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar, and Ashish Verma. It is currently streaming on MX Player. (IANS)

