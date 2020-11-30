Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Sweden To Strengthen Ties With India in Science & Technology
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Sweden To Strengthen Ties With India in Science & Technology

India and Sweden Celebrating Nobel Memorial Week

0
Sweden
Sweden focused on science & technology in India. Pixabay

Sweden aims to strengthen its ties with India in the area of science and technology as the two countries are celebrating the Nobel Memorial Week in the memory of the great inventor Alfred Nobel.

“I strongly believe that technology and knowledge translate to increased influence. During the Nobel Week this year, we have planned SHE STEM to address the underrepresentation of women in technology and to empower girls and women,” Klas Molin, Sweden’s Ambassador to India, said in a statement.

Now in its 13th year, the Nobel Memorial Week is an annual event organized by the Embassy of Sweden in India in cooperation with the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and leading Swedish businesses in India. The week was instituted in the memory of inventor-philosopher Alfred Nobel and celebrates innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The two countries have organized several events online for the upcoming week. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the events will take place entirely online.

The program for 2020 includes an online quiz for college students with Rs.1 lac for the first prize winner. There are prizes for other winners and participants too. The quiz is live on www.swedeninindia.com and since students are away from their colleges and universities, it has changed its three-member teams rule to individual participation. The grand finale will be held on December 9.

There will be a series of Nobel Lectures this year called ‘SHE STEM! Women leading the way’ followed by panel discussions with women scientists and entrepreneurs from Sweden and India. A number of events are planned under ‘Sweden India Health Talks’, including the celebration of the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre and the announcement of the winners of the Health Innovation Challenge, panel discussions on ‘Transformation of a Start-Up to a Successful Enterprise’, Infection Control and Oncology.

Sweden
Sweden Alumni Network of India has independently organized a month-long program called ‘Sweden India Science Sambandh’. IANS

The India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre launched last year, is a collaboration between AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, and Business Sweden to develop a cross country ecosystem of open innovation that start-ups and the healthcare stakeholders can use to collaborate and address current and future challenges in the healthcare sector.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र से पाक ‘डोजियर’ को कहा ‘झूठों का पुलिंदा’

A virtual interaction between Swedish Trade Minister Anna Hallberg and over 200 Swedish companies in India is also planned. The Minister would give her outlook on the global trade and investment scenario, and more specifically trends for Sweden and the Swedish industry in the ongoing pandemic.

A few virtual workshops and B2B meetings will be held with Swedish and Indian cleantech companies under the India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator (ISIA) – an initiative by the Swedish Energy Agency with the purpose to bridge innovations and entrepreneurship between India and Sweden.

ISIA has developed several new clean energy technologies, including solar-powered water pumps to bring water and energy to rural India, and the repurposing of the material used to make airbags to create fabric-based biogas reactors.

The statement said the Sweden Alumni Network of India has independently organized a month-long program called ‘Sweden India Science Sambandh’ which aims to promote and build on the existing connections in science between Sweden and India.

ALSO READ: IIT-BHU And IIT-G Signed A Memorandum To Start A Joint Doctoral Program

There are a large number of alumni from Swedish universities and programs who are back and are wonderful ambassadors for Sweden in India, ambassador Molin said. (IANS)

Previous articleMuseum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism
Next article2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

RELATED ARTICLES

India

2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year just ending may be called by some as one of the external disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic but for India, it...
Read more
Environment

Museum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Monday virtually inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Museum of Trees -- a unique environmental project here for...
Read more
Entertainment

Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1

NewsGram Desk - 0
The twin events of the Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The year just ending may be called by some as one of the external disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic but for India, it...
Read more

Sweden To Strengthen Ties With India in Science & Technology

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sweden aims to strengthen its ties with India in the area of science and technology as the two countries are celebrating the Nobel Memorial...
Read more

Museum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Monday virtually inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Museum of Trees -- a unique environmental project here for...
Read more

Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The twin events of the Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art...
Read more

UN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is urging people to get moving and keep moving for better health.  The U.N. health agency says physical activity can...
Read more

WHO: Covid19 Threatens To Reverse Important Gains Made To Control Malaria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization is calling on countries to step up the fight against malaria, saying the coronavirus pandemic threatens...
Read more

Divorces Impact Negatively Both On Physical And Mental Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Going through a divorce is extremely challenging and now a new study reveals that it can negatively impact mental and physical health. The study,...
Read more

Women Face 20 Percent Risk Of Heart Failure Other Than Men

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that women face a 20 percent increased risk of developing heart failure or dying after the first...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada