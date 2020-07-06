Swiggy Integrates Premium Home Delivery Platform “Scootsy”

Monday, July 6, 2020
On 6 June, Swiggy announced that it has integrated its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy

The delivery range for premium restaurant partners has been extended up to 10 kilometres. Pixabay

Foodtech unicorn Swiggy on Monday said it has integrated its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy as well as its restaurant partners within the Swiggy platform.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 to offer quality experiences to discerning customers predominantly in upscale south Mumbai areas.

Some of the onboarded restaurants as a result of the integration of the two platforms include Yauatcha & Hakkasan of KA Hospitality, The Table, Masque, Royal China and Four Seasons Hotel along with gourmet stores such as FoodHall. Restaurant partners transitioning to the Swiggy platform are set to reach a larger consumer base — five times more across their target audience, the company said.

“By leveraging synergies of both platforms, we are able to home deliver premium services to a much wider customer base in Mumbai,” Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy, said in a statement. Additionally, to cater to a wider audience base, the delivery range for premium restaurant partners has been extended up to 10 kilometres.

Swiggy said the integration allows it to build on Scootsy’s premium value proposition, its understanding of the niche consumer segment and existing capabilities in curating and delivering premium service offerings.

Swiggy acquired Scootsy in 2018 to offer quality experiences to discerning customer. Wikimedia Commons

“Since the acquisition of Scootsy in 2018, we have been closely observing the premium category and grasping the underpinnings of creating delightful experiences for discerning customers,” Sunder said.

“This, clubbed with the upshift in consumer interest in premium offerings made for the perfect timing to integrate Scootsy with Swiggy,” he added.

Swiggy recently also announced partnerships with luxury hotels across the country such as ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt and the Hilton will further elevate the premium experience for its users. (IANS)

