Friday, October 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Symptoms for Pregnant Women with Covid-19 can be Prolonged: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Symptoms for Pregnant Women with Covid-19 can be Prolonged: Study

In the study, the research team analysed the clinical course and outcomes of 594 women who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during pregnancy

0
Covid-19 has prolonged effect on many during pregnancy
"We found that pregnant people with Covid-19 can expect a prolonged time with symptoms," said study senior author Vanessa L Jacoby. Unsplash

Researchers have found that symptoms for pregnant women with Covid-19 can be prolonged, lasting two months or longer.

In the study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, the research team analysed the clinical course and outcomes of 594 women who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during pregnancy.

They found that the most common early symptoms for pregnant women were cough, sore throat, body ache and fever. Half of the participants still had symptoms after three weeks and 25 per cent had symptoms after eight weeks.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We found that pregnant people with Covid-19 can expect a prolonged time with symptoms,” said study senior author Vanessa L Jacoby from the University of California San Francisco in the US.

Covid-19 has prolonged effect on many during pregnancy
Most common early symptoms for pregnant women were cough, sore throat, body ache and fever. Unsplash

“Covid-19 symptoms during pregnancy can last a long time, and have a significant impact on health and wellbeing,” Jacoby added.

While previous research on the SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy has primarily centred on hospitalized patients, the new analysis focused on ambulatory patients, who represent the overwhelming majority of adults with the virus.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: दिल्ली सरकार की लापरवाही पर नाराज़ हुआ प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड

Study participants tested positive between March 22 and July 10 and had a mean age of 31 years. The average gestational age at the time of enrolment in the study was approximately 24 weeks.

The researchers found several common symptoms of Covid-19, but also that symptoms related to the virus were complicated by overlapping symptoms of normal pregnancy, including nausea, fatigue and congestion.

Covid-19 has prolonged effect on many during pregnancy
According to the study, loss of taste or smell was the first symptom in six per cent of pregnant women. Unsplash

Their findings also showed that primary first symptoms were cough (20 per cent), sore throat (16 per cent), body ache (12 per cent), and fever (12 per cent); by comparison, fever occurs in 43 per cent of non-pregnant hospitalised patients.

According to the study, loss of taste or smell was the first symptom in six per cent of pregnant women, other symptoms included shortness of breath, runny nose, sneezing, nausea, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, or dizziness.

Also Read: Rapper Raja Kumari: Women Still Face Many Roadblocks

The median time for symptoms to resolve was 37 days, the research has found.

“The majority of participants in our study population had mild disease and were not hospitalised. Even so, it took a median of 37 days for symptoms to ease,” the study authors wrote.

“Our results can help pregnant people and their clinicians better understand what to expect with Covid-19 infection,” they noted. (IANS)

Previous articleChildren Turning Hypertensive; Screening Mandatory For Early Detection: Experts
Next articlePrajakta Koli to Join Hollywood Celebrities to Address Climate Change

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more
Lead Story

ASICS World Ekiden 2020: Gear Up for a Virtual Marathon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inspired by the Japanese running culture, runners of all abilities across the globe will work together to complete a combined virtual marathon called ASICS...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that pregnancy complications such as miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes) and pre-term birth are linked to a heightened risk...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,125FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more

ASICS World Ekiden 2020: Gear Up for a Virtual Marathon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inspired by the Japanese running culture, runners of all abilities across the globe will work together to complete a combined virtual marathon called ASICS...
Read more

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that pregnancy complications such as miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes) and pre-term birth are linked to a heightened risk...
Read more

Countries Fail to Invest in Nature-Related Economic Reforms in their Pandemic Recovery Plans

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Most countries are failing to invest in nature-related economic reforms or investments in their Covid-19 pandemic recovery plans, says a study. Indeed, some countries, including...
Read more

World Post Day: Honour The Service That Brings People Closer Everyday

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Bringing up the past, before digital communications came into our lives, sending letters by post was the only option if it was...
Read more

Instagram Emerges as the Most Preferred Social Media Platform Among Indian Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram has emerged as the most preferred social media platform among the Indian youth while YouTube garnered most attention amid pandemic, with 98 per...
Read more

Do you Encounter Back Pain Frequently? You Could be Suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you in the age group of 20 to 40? Do you encounter back pain frequently? Is it difficult for you to carry out...
Read more

India’s Luxury Beauty Market Continues to Grow

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta According to Euromonitor International, the premium beauty and personal segment in India, which is Asias third largest economy, was worth $774 million...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,125FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada