The SYPWAI Project By The Neurosphere Will Make Life Easier For People

By Evelina Brown

AI startup success will solve many problems

There is a large amount of data at the center of the AI world, and everyone needs it. Computer training is impossible without data, and large enterprises cannot work without computers. It is the way it works, and it cannot change.

Some people think that filling a niche in the AI world is not easy because it is very difficult to compete with large organizations. But in reality, everything is simpler than we think: there is enough room for everyone here.

There is an opportunity for training and performing simple tasks. Since large corporations no longer have time to deal with it because they have to address more serious problems, this task has been assigned to people who do have time.

What you need to know to believe in a project

To be successful in this area, you should have a large set of data, know well and understand the opportunities a person has. It is also necessary to have funding that will help to complete small, but very important tasks. The neurosphere has it all.

Artificial intelligence developed by a startup makes life much easier for ordinary people. In addition, it helps to earn money for further growth and development of the project. The neurosphere experts offer an opportunity to receive money for performing very simple tasks.

The goal of a startup is to get people to train neural networks. For example, a man is shown a picture of an animal, and he is supposed to identify it by choosing from several options. It is more like a game for children; the only difference is that it brings income.

Many people do not believe that it’s possible to earn money this way. But, as a matter of fact, it is. Moreover, people with certain knowledge and skills are required for training in field-specific neural networks since the tasks there are more complex.

Facing difficulties

It is easy to look at the picture of an animal and choose the right option. But, what if you need medical knowledge? Not every person is able to give the correct answer in cases like that.

There are two types of tasks. People who do not have special knowledge are recruited to work on the first type of tasks. It could be students or retired people. They are given simple tasks. But when it comes to identifying the model of a car or a disease, it takes certain knowledge and, obviously, people with that knowledge. In this case, when placing an order for training, you must mark “special skills”.

By completing simple tasks, you can earn up to $5 per hour and up to $300-400 a month. Anyone could be engaged in such activities: doctors, students, retirees, housewives, salespeople, managers, and so on.

The neurosphere developers have been working with artificial intelligence for a long time. They know how long it takes to train a neural network. But, so far, there are no large organizations and permanent workers in this field. Therefore, The neurosphere is trying to create a large infrastructure where everyone will work and earn money on mutually beneficial terms. Data marker is a position that will emerge soon enough. That person will be responsible for conducting the training, choosing between the images of cats and dogs.

The neurosphere needs several hundred people from different fields and ages. Large companies ask to implement artificial intelligence into their working process, and to do it, it is necessary to train a neural network, and ordinary people can do it well. The startup will pay for their work, and it will help the whole world.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and, hence promotes some commercial links.)