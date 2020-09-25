Friday, September 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Taapsee Pannu Recalls her First Attempt as a Stand-up Comedian
EntertainmentLead Story

Taapsee Pannu Recalls her First Attempt as a Stand-up Comedian

Taapsee made her debut as a stand-up comedian with a series, "One Mic Stand", in 2019

0
Taapsee Pannu recalls her stint as a stand-up comedian
Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Moments before I went on stage to do try my hand at stand up comedy for the first time ever. Bundles of nerves is an understatement of what I looked like.I’m glad the frequency of my humour matched the audience’s expectations so we could create a moment of resonance that still gives me giggles to cherish,” she wrote on Instagram.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: एक शतक से कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर गए राहुल

Taapsee made her debut as a stand-up comedian with a series, “One Mic Stand”, in 2019, where she was mentored by comedian Angad Ranyal.

Also Read: Thinking of Investing? Your Career May Be the Best Place to Start

“More importantly I was happy no one asked for the ticket money back.#OneMicStand #TheFirst,” she quipped.

Taapsee’s upcoming line-up of films are “Haseen Dillruba” , “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”. (IANS)

Previous articleInto The Wild: Bear Grylls’ Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar Sets Record
Next articleCommon Diabetes Drug Associated With Lower Heart Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more
Environment

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

Common Diabetes Drug Associated With Lower Heart Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are associated with a lower risk of major heart problems in patients with type 2 diabetes...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Recalls her First Attempt as a Stand-up Comedian

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year. Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay...
Read more

Into The Wild: Bear Grylls’ Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar Sets Record

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear...
Read more

Transparency: Pradarshita- The Unspoken Story of How Dilli was Cheated by its Own

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sudisha Limbu In April this year, Munish Raizada Films debuted Transparency: Pardarshita, a Hindi-language political documentary that talks about the India Against Corruption (IAC)...
Read more

Thinking of Investing? Your Career May Be the Best Place to Start

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
People love the idea of playing the stock market. The idea that everyone falls in love with is that with relatively low effort, you...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada