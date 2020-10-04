Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels
EntertainmentLead Story

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Actress Taapsee Pannu Mocks Few News Channels

0
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu mocks few news channels without taking names. Pinterest

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf of the actors till the time theatres were shut. With cinemas set to reopen, such channels should focus on real news now.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on,” Taapsee tweeted from her verified account.

Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu finally reacts to the ongoing drama by TV channels. Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted from his verified account on Saturday calling the media “uncivil, insensitive and uncultured”.

Also Read: I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

He wrote: “In this lockdown, the Media has shown its ugliest face. Instead of inspiring and leading the people to a new world, they have created a fantasy world of lies, deceit, blackmail & emotional extortion. The human race has never been so uncivil, insensitive, and uncultured like today’s media.” (IANS)

Previous articleBrutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India
Next articleThings That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada