Taapsee’s Athletic Diet For Rashmi Rocket

Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket.

The actress shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram.

“This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit,” she wrote along with the picture, which shows her enjoying her breakfast.

The actress will start shooting for her the film in November.

Also Read: Importance Of Being Fit And Healthy

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she posted a picture of her look in the film.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project. (IANS)