Taj Mahal is Overrated, Check Out These 5 Hindu Temples

By Alisha Upadhyay

The lyricist Naushad penned down words in awe of the Taj Mahal that are roughly translated into “An emperor made Taj Mahal and gave the world a symbol of love”. There is no doubt the Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world, something India is proud of. But while we appreciate Taj Mahal’s beauty let’s not unsee the architectural masterpieces that are the Hindu Temples.

Chidambaram Nataraja, Tamil Nadu

Chit meaning consciousness and Ambalam meaning a “stage” for performing arts. This Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is at the heart of the temple town of Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu. Legend has it Lord Shiva took his Natrajan form and displayed his dance of bliss (the Aananda Thaandavam).

Tungnath temple, Uttrakhand

Usually taken as a part of the Panch Kedar pilgrimage, Tungnath temple is the highest situated shiv temple (3,680 meters above sea level). It is a trek filled with scenic beauty to keep you a company of the lush greenery and snow-clad peaks to awe your eyes. The Legend has it, it was built by the Pandavas after the Kurukshetra war. The temple is no less than 1000 years old. It is also widely believed that Lord Rama had meditated here after slaying the demon king Ravana.

Birla Mandir, Hyderabad

Built with 2000 tons of white marbles brought from Rajasthan, Birla Mandir of Hyderabad is dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala Tirupati. The architectural style of the Birla temple is a blend of North Indian and South Indian styles of temple architecture. The Birla family undertook the task of building temples all across the world but the one in Hyderabad receives the most attention due to its mammoth structure.

Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai

Built two centuries ago, Siddhivinayak temple is in the hearts of all Mumbaikars. It is not only the wonderful architecture that invites you but also the joyous Mumbaikar spirit. Flanking the deity on both sides is Riddhi & Siddhi, goddesses signifying sanctity, fulfillment, prosperity, and riches. Etched on the forehead of the deity is an eye, which resembles the third eye of Lord Shiva.

Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

This Hindu temple is one of the new architectural buildings built-in 2001, however, it took 12 years for its completion. Prem Mandir is constructed entirely of Italian marble. It contains numerous portraits of Krishna Leela and the miracles he performed. Nighttime is the best time to visit the temple as the lightings make it a sight to see.

