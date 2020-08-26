Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Here's How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

Here's how to take care of our locks this season

0
Monsoon hair woes?
Kerastase has been offering its consumers in India a personalisd yet indulgent hair care experience for more than 10 years. Unsplash

The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can’t do enough during this time to protect your locks and scalp, a while a good hair-care routine is imperative, quality products are equally important.

For the first time Keratase India has launched a unique Social Commerce platform to reach out to consumers and give them the convenience of having their luxury haircare delivered to their doorstep. Kerastase has been offering its consumers in India a personalised yet indulgent hair care experience for more than 10 years by partnering with only the most luxurious salons across the country. However, with the current situation being challenging the brand took this as an opportunity and curated a unique platform giving consumers the convenience of an online experience, without eliminating the personalisation and human element of the salon / hair expert conversation.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Ahead of the launch IANSlife spoke to Monisha Bhatia, Head of Education- Kerastase India, to guide us through the best products and how to take care of our locks this season.

Monsoon hair woes?
The most common concern is frizzy, unruly hair. Unsplash

Humid conditions during monsoons cause two different kinds of concerns. The most common concern is frizzy, unruly hair. Kerastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste and mask Maskeratine work wonders at keeping frizz at bay and leaving you with manageable, smoother hair. Use the Keratin thermique before blow drying/styling your hair as that offers heat protection up to 180 degrees. Its anti-humidity and anti-frizz properties ensure styled hair is shiny and stays smoother for longer.

Keratase India launches its Social Commerce platform

The second concern with the constant moisture in the air is that it encourages the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp, triggering and aggravating scalp concerns such as itchiness, flakiness, excess oiliness and even hair loss. Frequent shampooing with a scalp specific shampoo helps maintain a clean scalp and keeps the micro-organisms away. The Specifique scalp care range by Kerastase has different shampoos for addressing your scalp concerns and the Masque Hydra Apaisant is specifically designed for the scalp, leaving it soothed and hydrated.

Bonus tip: The Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oil is a must have! Enriched with sacred Marula and Camellia oil it adds instant nourishment and iconic shine to your hair. You can use it in many ways – for heat protection (upto 230 degrees) use it before a blow dry, for that enhanced luster use a few pumps after and for your daily nourishment add it to your everyday hair care routine!

Monsoon hair woes?
The second concern with the constant moisture in the air is that it encourages the growth of bacteria and fungi on the scalp. Unsplash

The brand new SoCom platform gives you the opportunity to discover, consider, consult with an expert and finally make a purchase – all online. Explaining the strategy for the launch of the platform, General Manager of Kerastase India, Rachit Mathur states, “Any new strategy formulated by the brand is always designed keeping the interest of our salon partners at the forefront. We are confident that this initiative will only strengthen these relationships and ensure that our salons are able to gain and grow”.

Also Read: 10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

The platform lets salons offer potential and existing consumers the opportunity to discover, consider, consult with an expert and finally make a purchase – all online using social media platforms. Globally, this is a rapidly growing avenue for brands to reach their end-consumers and Kerastase is pleased to bring it to the Luxe Salon industry in India at this scale.

With care for the ongoing pandemic, the brand has now made it easy for you to get all your favourite hair care products delivered right to your doorstep. So while we know how much you have been missing your salon visits, you need not miss good hair days any longer. (IANS)

Previous article10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

NewsGram Desk - 0
Being the daughter of King Himavat (King of Mountains/Himalaya), her name became Parvati signifying 'daughter of the mountain'. Mostly seen as a mindful and...
Read more
Lead Story

World’s Oldest Man Aged 116 Years Dies

NewsGram Desk - 0
A South African believed to be the world’s oldest man died Saturday. He was 116 years old and a survivor of the 1918 Spanish...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Adds OnePlus Nord to YouTube Signature Devices List

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list. The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can't do enough during this time to protect...
Read more

10 Fascinating Facts About Goddess Parvati

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Being the daughter of King Himavat (King of Mountains/Himalaya), her name became Parvati signifying 'daughter of the mountain'. Mostly seen as a mindful and...
Read more

World’s Oldest Man Aged 116 Years Dies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A South African believed to be the world’s oldest man died Saturday. He was 116 years old and a survivor of the 1918 Spanish...
Read more

Google Adds OnePlus Nord to YouTube Signature Devices List

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has added the recently released OnePlus Nord to the YouTube Signature Devices list. The YouTube Signature Devices programme certifies smartphones that, according to Google,...
Read more

Remembering Mother Teresa on Her 110th Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Let us get to know a little about Mother Teresa on her 110th Birth Anniversary. Who was Mother Teresa? Mother Teresa was a nun....
Read more

Remo D’Souza Believes That There is Still a Lot of Learning To Do

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY PUJA GUPTA Bollywood choreographer Remo DSouza has been in the industry for over two decades, but the dance master believes "there is still a...
Read more

Jeanette Epps: The First Black Woman ISS Crew Member

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is set to become the first Black woman to serve as an International Space Station (ISS) crew member after the...
Read more

Plant Diseases And Pests Affect Soybean Yield In MP

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Attacks by plant diseases and pests have affected the yield of soybean in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower in the country, with overall losses...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.