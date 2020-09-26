Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior

Today, let’s talk about a brave Hindu warrior, Takshak, who has been forgotten by the modern era. Let’s look at his story of valor and incredible sacrifice.

At a tender age of 8-years, Takshak lost his father as well as his mother and two sisters. His mother killed his sisters and herself, in front of his eyes so that no one could sexually assault them or rape them. On the other hand, Takshak’s father was a soldier of Sindhu’s King Dahir, who had martyred in the battle with the army of Muhammad bin Qasim. After this war, the Arab army as if wreaked havoc. In Qasim’s campaign, not a single person of a young age was left alive and many temples and monasteries were also destroyed.

Almost 25 years had passed and now the 8-year-old orphan was a 32-year-old man. He was the bodyguard of the mighty ruler Nagabhatta II of Kannauj.

The revenge was hidden somewhere in the mind of Takshak, the revenge of his mother and sisters, the revenge of his father, but his first duty was to follow the norms and teachings of Hindu Dharma.

Arab soldiers had attacked Kannauj many times but they were always defeated because Kannauj’s army was huge and full of warriors like Takshak. This was the reason that Rajput warriors defeated them every time, but following the ‘Sanatan rules’, Nagabhatta never followed them. This war and defeat were going on for 15 years.

Shortly before this, an undercover informed that with the help and cooperation of the ‘Khalifa’ of Arab, a large army of Sindh had begun to attack Kannauj and in about two to three days, they will reach Kannauj’s border. In the wake of the following news, Maharaja organized a meeting with his court.

Nagabhatta was one of those kings who took a decision only after taking the views of all his generals and as usual, in this matter also, the generals were asked for their opinion. Many people in the court of Maharaja expressed their views. After listening to everyone, Takshak said – “Maharaj, this time those cruel people need to be answered in the same language. Maharaj thought something and said – “Tell me clearly, Takshak.”

Takshak said, “Maharaja, Arab soldiers are very cruel, we will respond to them in the same style as they do, keeping the Sanatana Dharma rules. As soon as Takshak said this, there was a stir in the meeting and Maharaj said, “We cannot overlook Religion and Modesty, Takshak”.

Takshak said with a roar, “Modesty should be shown to those who know its value and, Maharaj, these are all demons, they only enjoy the screams of the mothers, daughters, and tortured children. Murder and rape is their religion. Maharaj, recall the battle of Debal and Multan when Qasim tortured the people after defeating Dahir. If we leave these demons just to follow the rules of Sanatana Dharma, I fear only the screams will be heard. ”

After listening to the arguments of Takshaka and reading the sentiment of everyone, Maharaj along with his chief generals, ministers, and Takshak proceeded to the secret meeting room. By the evening of the next day, both the armies had arrived on the western border of Kannauj. Everyone felt that the next morning would witness a fierce battle. But at midnight, when the Arabic army was resting and sleeping, a quarter of the Kannauj army, under the leadership of Takshak attacked the Arab camp. The Arab soldiers did not expect a sudden attack and were not ready for it. Hence, half of the billion Arabs had fallen prey to Rajputi Narasimhas before they could have been cautious.

That night, Taksha was hunting like a lion who had been hungry for many days or years. He killed everyone who came in his way.

Before sunrise, two-thirds of the Arab army had been killed.

In the morning, the remaining Arab army decided to return, but Maharaj Nagabhatta stood ready with the rest of his army on their way back, and by noon the entire Arab army was killed.

Maharaj looked at all the army heroes after the victory but Takshak was nowhere to be seen among them. All the soldiers started a search operation as soon as they got the order to search for Takshak. The dead body of the Takshak was seen lying among nearly one thousand dead Arab soldiers.

After seeing his brave warrior dead, Maharaja Nagabhatta placed his sword at the feet of Takshak and bowed to his dead body.

The story of brave warrior Takshak is not only a tale of sacrifice, but also an example of intelligence.