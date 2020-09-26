Saturday, September 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior

At a tender age of 8-years, Takshak lost his father as well as his mother and two sisters

0
Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior
Takshak was a brave Hindu warrior who fought till his last breathe.

Today, let’s talk about a brave Hindu warrior, Takshak, who has been forgotten by the modern era. Let’s look at his story of valor and incredible sacrifice.

At a tender age of 8-years, Takshak lost his father as well as his mother and two sisters. His mother killed his sisters and herself, in front of his eyes so that no one could sexually assault them or rape them. On the other hand, Takshak’s father was a soldier of Sindhu’s King Dahir, who had martyred in the battle with the army of Muhammad bin Qasim. After this war, the Arab army as if wreaked havoc. In Qasim’s campaign, not a single person of a young age was left alive and many temples and monasteries were also destroyed.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Almost 25 years had passed and now the 8-year-old orphan was a 32-year-old man. He was the bodyguard of the mighty ruler Nagabhatta II of Kannauj.

The revenge was hidden somewhere in the mind of Takshak, the revenge of his mother and sisters, the revenge of his father, but his first duty was to follow the norms and teachings of Hindu Dharma.

Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior
Takshak’s father had martyred in the battle with the army of Muhammad bin Qasim (above). Pinterest

Arab soldiers had attacked Kannauj many times but they were always defeated because Kannauj’s army was huge and full of warriors like Takshak. This was the reason that Rajput warriors defeated them every time, but following the ‘Sanatan rules’, Nagabhatta never followed them. This war and defeat were going on for 15 years.

Shortly before this, an undercover informed that with the help and cooperation of the ‘Khalifa’ of Arab, a large army of Sindh had begun to attack Kannauj and in about two to three days, they will reach Kannauj’s border. In the wake of the following news, Maharaja organized a meeting with his court.

Nagabhatta was one of those kings who took a decision only after taking the views of all his generals and as usual, in this matter also, the generals were asked for their opinion. Many people in the court of Maharaja expressed their views. After listening to everyone, Takshak said – “Maharaj, this time those cruel people need to be answered in the same language. Maharaj thought something and said – “Tell me clearly, Takshak.”

Takshak said, “Maharaja, Arab soldiers are very cruel, we will respond to them in the same style as they do, keeping the Sanatana Dharma rules. As soon as Takshak said this, there was a stir in the meeting and Maharaj said, “We cannot overlook Religion and Modesty, Takshak”.

Takshak said with a roar, “Modesty should be shown to those who know its value and, Maharaj, these are all demons, they only enjoy the screams of the mothers, daughters, and tortured children. Murder and rape is their religion. Maharaj, recall the battle of Debal and Multan when Qasim tortured the people after defeating Dahir. If we leave these demons just to follow the rules of Sanatana Dharma, I fear only the screams will be heard. ”

After listening to the arguments of Takshaka and reading the sentiment of everyone, Maharaj along with his chief generals, ministers, and Takshak proceeded to the secret meeting room. By the evening of the next day, both the armies had arrived on the western border of Kannauj. Everyone felt that the next morning would witness a fierce battle.

But at midnight, when the Arabic army was resting and sleeping, a quarter of the Kannauj army, under the leadership of Takshak attacked the Arab camp.

The Arab soldiers did not expect a sudden attack and were not ready for it. Hence, half of the billion Arabs had fallen prey to Rajputi Narasimhas before they could have been cautious.

Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior
After seeing Takshak dead, Maharaja Nagabhatta placed his sword at the feet of Takshak and bowed to his dead body. Unsplash

That night, Taksha was hunting like a lion who had been hungry for many days or years. He killed everyone who came in his way.

Before sunrise, two-thirds of the Arab army had been killed.

In the morning, the remaining Arab army decided to return, but Maharaj Nagabhatta stood ready with the rest of his army on their way back, and by noon the entire Arab army was killed.

Also Read: New Computational Model Can Detect Mutations in Breast Cancer

Maharaj looked at all the army heroes after the victory but Takshak was nowhere to be seen among them. All the soldiers started a search operation as soon as they got the order to search for Takshak. The dead body of the Takshak was seen lying among nearly one thousand dead Arab soldiers.

After seeing his brave warrior dead, Maharaja Nagabhatta placed his sword at the feet of Takshak and bowed to his dead body.

The story of brave warrior Takshak is not only a tale of sacrifice, but also an example of intelligence.

Previous articleNew Computational Model Can Detect Mutations in Breast Cancer
Next articleDepression Among COVID Patients can Defeat the Mission

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Leading change in India’s Remote Areas: Nutrition Month

NewsGram Desk - 0
When Bihar's Kurmaha village-based Lalmati Devi, a rural laborer from an impoverished background, attended sessions on health and nutrition through a self-help group she's...
Read more
Lead Story

76% Marathi Singles Take Their Own Decision on Marriage

NewsGram Desk - 0
Data revealed fascinating insights on Maharashtrians and their partner preferences while choosing for their marriage. Marathi Matrimony one of the leading matchmaking services for Marathis,...
Read more
Entertainment

Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Says- “Do Your Riyaz Daily”

NewsGram Desk - 0
When she turned 88, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself. She launched her YouTube channel, shared anecdotes about her life with audiences spanning three generations or...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,138FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Leading change in India’s Remote Areas: Nutrition Month

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
When Bihar's Kurmaha village-based Lalmati Devi, a rural laborer from an impoverished background, attended sessions on health and nutrition through a self-help group she's...
Read more

76% Marathi Singles Take Their Own Decision on Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Data revealed fascinating insights on Maharashtrians and their partner preferences while choosing for their marriage. Marathi Matrimony one of the leading matchmaking services for Marathis,...
Read more

Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Says- “Do Your Riyaz Daily”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When she turned 88, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself. She launched her YouTube channel, shared anecdotes about her life with audiences spanning three generations or...
Read more

Know if Natural Medicines Can Heal Coronavirus Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last eight months of the Coronavirus pandemic, enough cases have been made for supplementing Covid-19 treatment with natural medicine. Data emerging from...
Read more

Having Pets Linked to Reduced Psychological Stress During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sharing a home with a pet appeared to act as a buffer against the psychological stress during the lockdown, say researchers adding that keeping...
Read more

Checkout The Latest Trends in Travel Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online searches for accommodations over the past few months are reflecting how consumers are viewing travel in the new normal, and several unique trends...
Read more

Depression Among COVID Patients can Defeat the Mission

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When uncertainty and worries come calling, the body's immune system crashes. But contrastingly, one believes, COVID-19 is fought only with better immunity....
Read more

Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Today, let's talk about a brave Hindu warrior, Takshak, who has been forgotten by the modern era. Let's look at his story of valor...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,138FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada