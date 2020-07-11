Saturday, July 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale

If Shiva is the soul then, Parvati is the kundalini resting in the body, it is said commonly

0
The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
Shiva went into deep mourning and isolation after his first wife, Goddess Sati, left her body. Pixabay

As the wedding season is upon us, let’s know more about the iconic marriage and procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Shiva and Parvati

It is commonly said that if Shiva is the soul then, Parvati is the kundalini resting in the body.

Shiva went into deep mourning and isolation after his first wife, Goddess Sati, left her body. Shiva missed her sorely and was unaware of the fact that she had returned as Parvati. Born to the god of the Himalayas, namely Himavan and his wife apsara Mena, Parvati was the reincarnation of Sati. He was so deep in meditation and mourning that he was not ready to even look at Parvati. This led to the intervention of the services of Kamadeva, the god of love. Kamadeva succeeded in piercing Shiva’s heart with the arrow of love, but lost his life to Shiva’s anger while playing cupid.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

After being convinced by other Gods to marry Parvati, Shiva decided to test her devotion.

According to an article on VedicFeed, the Saptarishi (the seven sages) approached Parvati and mocked Shiva to dissuade her; however, Parvati remained resolute. Then Shiva himself, disguised as an old ascetic, visited Parvati and vilified himself in her presence. As an angry Parvati was about to leave, Shiva revealed his true form to her and promised to marry her, pleased with her love and devotion.

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
Shiva and Parvati, wearing jatamakutas or high crowns and royal ornaments, offer their hands with palms open. Wikimedia Commons

The Shiva-Parvati Wedding

Near Triyuginarayan village, Shiva and Parvati agreed to marry each other while they were on their way back to meet Parvati’s parents. Their marriage was solemnized in the month of Phalgun, a day before Amavasya. This day is celebrated as Maha Shivratri every year. Lord Brahma discharged the duties of the divine priest, while God Vishnu was responsible for the wedding preparations.

Lord Shiva is worshipped by both Devtas (deities) and Danavas (demons), and treats both of them fairly and equally. He invited and allowed both the clans in his marriage ceremony, showing his impartial behaviour. Everyone from demons, reptiles, scavengers, insects to  deities were wholeheartedly and happily welcomed in the ceremony.

According to an article on VedicFeed, Lord Shiva invited all of his Ganas to the marriage ceremony. He also instructed sage Narada to invite all the deities, sages and celestial entities.

After receiving the invitation for Shiva’s marriage, the seven mothers- Brahmi, Maheshwari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahai, Aindri and Chamunda dressed him up. Then, he performed all the requisite Karmas to pacify the planet. Finally, his beautiful marriage-procession proceeded towards the in-law’s house.

Shiva proceeded with his marriage procession which consisted of crores of his ‘Ganas’ and deities. Many deities like Vishnu were boarded on their vehicles.

First of all, Shiva sent Narada to Himalaya’s house to inform him about their (marriage procession) arrival. Himalaya sent his son Mainak to receive them, as per an article on VedicFeed.

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
After receiving the invitation for Shiva’s marriage, the seven mothers dressed him up. Pixabay

Maina and Shiva

When the marriage procession was coming, Maina (Shiva’s mother in-law) curiously told Narada about her desire to see her son in-law. Shiva understood the conceit which her desire contained and hence, wanted to teach her a lesson. He sent all the other deities before him, one by one. As planned, Maina mistook each one of them to be Shiva but Narada later informed her that they were not her son in-law.

Maina wondered how handsome her son in-law must be if the attendants were so handsome. With this, Shiva arrived with his Ganas. His attire for his wedding was tiger-skin for the dress and a snake for a necklace. He had ashes smeared over him and his unkempt hair in matted locks! He was sat atop the Nandi the bull, his vahana.

Maina fell unconscious as she looked at this horrible sight. She was helped to regain her consciousness by the maidservants. As soon as she regained consciousness, she started crying and cursing everybody responsible for her daughter’s marriage with Shiva, including Narada, the Saptarishis, and even her own sons.

She even admonished Parvati by saying, “Did you do severe penance to get such a horrible husband like this (Shiva)?”, as per an article on VedicFeed.

Maina threatened everybody that if this marriage takes place then it would be the last day of her life. Many people tried to convince and console her, including Lord Brahma and Narada.

According to an article on VedicFeed, Lord Vishnu arrived and tried to pacify her anger by saying that her anger was baseless as she had not seen the real appearance of Shiva, which bestows benediction. Lord Vishnu and Narada then lauded him who on being pleased showed his most enchanting beauty.

Maina was now convinced, and at last, Shiva entered the Mandap (canopy) where the marriage ceremony was going to take place. He and Parvati were highly delighted to see each other.

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
Triyuginarayan Temple, where Shiva and Parvati got married. Wikimedia Commons

After the marriage ceremony was over, Sage Garg helped Himalaya in performing the rite of Kanyadan, amidst the chantings of Vedic mantras, as per an article on VedicFeed.

Also Read: High Blood Sugar Increases Covid-19 Death Risk: Study

Triyuginarayan Temple

Some people say that Lord Vishnu performed the Kanyadaan of Shiva and Parvati. Others say that the Triyuginarayan temple turned into the venue of the celestial marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as per an article on VedicFeed.

The holy fire lit in the Agni Kund is said to be burning since then and blessed to burn eternally in front of the temple until time ends.

It is also said that Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma took a dip in kunds nearby to cleanse them of any sins and later on these named Rudra Kund, Vishnu Kund, and Brahma Kund.

Lord Brahma also marked the sacred venue with a Brahma Shila in front of the temple.

Previous articleAli Fazal Stands For Gender Equality
Next articleZuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more
Lead Story

World Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Family planning is central to gender equality and women empowerment, and it is a key factor in reducing poverty. Millions of girls and women...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more

World Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Family planning is central to gender equality and women empowerment, and it is a key factor in reducing poverty. Millions of girls and women...
Read more

Zuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has so far been a great experience for billions of users globally where there are no ads in-between chats, no distractions like promoted...
Read more

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
As the wedding season is upon us, let's know more about the iconic marriage and procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Shiva and Parvati It is...
Read more

Ali Fazal Stands For Gender Equality

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ali Fazal is all for gender equality, and wants the issue of domestic violence to be destigmatized. He had earlier joined hands with actor-filmmaker...
Read more

High Blood Sugar Increases Covid-19 Death Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 patients with abnormally high blood sugar are at an increased risk of severe complications and more than twice as likely to face death,...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Made 147M People Unemployed: Researchers

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has made 147 million people unemployed, adding that the global consumption loss...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada