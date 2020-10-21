Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

Research says that tattoos may damage sweat glands and body heat

Sweating
Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat. Unsplash

Researchers have found that tattoos may impair natural sweating, potentially causing the body to overheat if the tattoos cover a large area of the body.

In the study, published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, the research team outlined the connection between tattoos and damage to sweat glands.

Their study of tattooed skin and adjacent non-tattooed skin on the arms of an evenly-divided group of men and women found that the tattooed sections of skin had reduced sweat rates.

That’s a potential problem because sweating is how the body cools itself and regulates its temperature.

“Any damage to eccrine (sweat) glands within the skin can impair sweating response and potentially increase the risk of overheating if the damage covers a large enough body surface area,” said study author Scott L Davis from University of Texas (UT Southwestern) in the US.

Eccrine sweat glands, which are found in most skin across the body, produce sweat to cool the body. The human body must regulate its temperature for survival.

Sweating
Applying a tattoo typically requires puncturing the skin with needles 50 to 3,000 times per minute, at a depth of 1-5 millimeters which could result in sweat gland damage. Unsplash

In the study, the research team determined sweating rates in the upper and lower arms of people with tattoos by comparing at least 5.6 square centimeters of tattooed skin with adjacent non-tattooed skin.

Ten people – both men and women – participated in the study.

These volunteers wore a special tube-lined suit that circulated hot water in excess of 120 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes to increase core temperatures and measure the level of sweating.

Tattooed and non-tattooed areas of skin both began to sweat at around the same time. But tattooed areas ultimately produced less sweat than areas without tattoos.

The findings suggest that even though nerve signals to sweat glands weren’t affected in tattooed skin, the sweat glands themselves were likely damaged during tattooing.

Tattoos are made permanent by injecting ink through the thin layer of outer skin into the middle layer of skin known as the dermis, which contains connective tissue, hair follicles, and sweat glands.

Applying a tattoo typically requires puncturing the skin with needles 50 to 3,000 times per minute, at a depth of 1-5 millimeters which could result in sweat gland damage.

“These data indicate that the collateral effects of the tattooing process negatively impact eccrine sweat gland function and could be considered a potential long-term complication or side effect of this cosmetic procedure,” researchers wrote. (IANS)

