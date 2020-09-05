Saturday, September 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Teacher's Day: Indian Hockey Players Recall Influence of their Coaches
IndiaLead StorySports

Teacher’s Day: Indian Hockey Players Recall Influence of their Coaches

Players from the Indian men's and women's hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches

0
Teacher's Day: Indian hockey stars recall influence of their gurus
Known for his exploits at the goalpost, P.R. Sreejesh recalled how his teacher's words at the GV Raja Sports School has helped him surge ahead with a strong mind during these past few months. IANS

On the occasion of Teachers Day, players from the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieve success.

Known for his exploits at the goalpost, P.R. Sreejesh recalled how his teacher’s words at the GV Raja Sports School has helped him surge ahead with a strong mind during these past few months that have posed several challenges in an athlete’s life due to Covid-19 pandemic halting competition and training.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

He said,

“In my early days at the GV Raja Sports School, I would cry during almost all sessions and always wore a dull look in classes because I missed home and my family terribly.”

“My teacher, who had noticed this, called me and said, be patient, you can go home in three months for Onam and be with your family but until then focus on your abilities, your classes and sport. Don’t think of the issues that you can’t control.

Teacher's Day: Indian hockey stars recall influence of their gurus
Dragflick sensation Gurjit Kaur, recalled the role of her childhood coach Sardar Sharanjit Singh. IANS

“Those words stayed with me forever and now in 2020, it applies more so than ever where a lot of things are not in our control and the best thing to do is to just focus on what we can. That was the best advice I ever received from my teacher,” he added.

Like Sreejesh, goalkeeper Savita from the women’s team said, “My father has been my greatest teacher. He has always guided me, especially in my toughest times when I was injured.”

“He taught me to never give up and made me tough and perseverant. His words keep me motivated even when I am not having my best day on field.”

Also Read: Obesity May Cause Hyperactive Immune System Response to Covid-19

SV Sunil, on the other hand, thanked everyone who has been part of his journey so far right from his parents and family. “When someone achieves big, there is an army of people who would have backed his or her journey. For me, it started with my family followed by the teachers, all the coaches I have worked with so far. If not for their role, it would not have been possible to climb up the success ladder,” he said and also wished all the teachers and his coaches on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Hockey Dragflick sensation Gurjit Kaur, on the other hand, recalled the role of her childhood coach Sardar Sharanjit Singh. “In everyone’s life, there would be a guru who would have shaped their lives and shown them the right direction. My guru Sardar Sharanjith Singh has a similar influence as he guided me in my early days as a hockey player and then through my college days, I received the best guidance and support from my coaches that helped me enter the national coaching camp. Even now, at the national camp, we have a great support from the coaching staff who are our constant motivation,” stated Gurjit. (IANS)

Previous articleObesity May Cause Hyperactive Immune System Response to Covid-19
Next articleIs Astrology Important For Matrimony?

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more
Environment

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy...
Read more

Kindness Can be Good for Health, Well-Being: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, the researchers have revealed that performing acts of kindness and helping other people can be good for people's health and...
Read more

Arthritis Drugs Can Improve Early Stages of Heart Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs used to treat initial signs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can also improve the early stages of heart disease, according to a new study. Having...
Read more

Harness the Power of Technology to Make Teaching, Learning Joyful: Vice-President

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Emphasising the need for more use of technology in education that has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday...
Read more

Nature Has Been My Biggest Teacher: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says nature has been her biggest teacher in life. Bhumi opened up on the subject on the occasion of Teacher's Day...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x