Monday, December 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Teachmint: Online Tutoring Method Witnesses Up To 400% Growth
BusinessEducationLead Story

Teachmint: Online Tutoring Method Witnesses Up To 400% Growth

Teachmint are seamlessly teaching a greater number of students from neighboring cities and imparting a superior learning environment and experience

0
online tutoring
An average four times growth in teaching business. Pixabay

Teachment, India’s leading EdTech company revealed that teachers who have made a switch to online tutoring from the conventional physical classroom set-up have witnessed an average four times growth in their teaching business in eight weeks of signing up. This data is based on the analysis of the spike in the number of student enrollments observed among active teachers on the platform.

There are 2.5 lakh teachers who have signed up on Teachmint to date and this number is growing by more than 50,000 new registrations every month. Through this period of growth, the trend of online tutoring on the platform scaling their practice has stayed its course even after the pandemic induced lockdown had started to wind down over the last two months. Individual teacher growth stories range from a 200 percent growth to 1,000 percent growth in student enrollments, with some teachers now adding as many as 1,600 students to their classrooms, clearly underscoring the value educators can derive by switching over to digital platforms.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A deeper analysis of factors driving this growth has thrown up a few major reasons for the switch. The first of which is the fact that teachers are now easily able to digitize their entire teaching businesses, including content delivery, student engagement, and administrative workflows.

online tutoring
There are 2.5 lakh teachers who have signed up on Teachmint to date. Pixabay

A digital presence also means that tutors are now able to take their classroom to any corner of the world and are no longer inhibited by their own geographical location. Another reason for this unprecedented growth can be attributed to the fact that digital classrooms create time and resource efficiency like never before, allowing tutors to cater to a significantly larger number of students.

ALSO READ: An Unparalleled Art Show, ‘Navrasa – The Nine Emotions Of Art’

An interesting byproduct of achieving such scale is that tutors, who are now also armed with a powerful set of online tools, can create imaginative and tailored teaching methodologies for their students, thereby providing a more immersive learning experience. All these aforementioned factors have thus resulted in a new generation of tech-savvy tutors unafraid of leveraging the positive buzz from within their own social networks, enabling them to add students to their classrooms at an unprecedented rate.

Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, Teachmint said, “Face to face tutor lead teaching is the mainstay of the Indian education sector, making a strong case for the digitization of tutor services as opposed to content-based self-learning models. However, this form of teaching is traditionally cost-heavy and is difficult to scale. Digitization has dissolved boundaries and unlocked opportunities for teachers to scale beyond physical and geographical limits without any capital investment. Today, teachers on Teachmint are seamlessly teaching a greater number of students from neighboring cities and imparting a superior learning environment and experience.” (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Bets Big On 5G In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

India Bets Big On 5G In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world steps into a new decade, 2020 will be remembered as the most disruptive year in living memory. As the pandemic spread...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: How A Rare Condition Called Aphantasia Causes Blind Spots In Mind’s Eye

NewsGram Desk - 0
Did you know that some people cannot draw a mental picture because they have a recently-characterized condition that causes a lack of visual memory?...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Bursting Myths About Hair Transplantation

NewsGram Desk - 0
That a hair transplant procedure is as painful as any other surgical process is a myth, points out Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Hair Transplant Surgeon...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Teachmint: Online Tutoring Method Witnesses Up To 400% Growth

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Teachment, India's leading EdTech company revealed that teachers who have made a switch to online tutoring from the conventional physical classroom set-up have witnessed...
Read more

India Bets Big On 5G In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world steps into a new decade, 2020 will be remembered as the most disruptive year in living memory. As the pandemic spread...
Read more

Study: How A Rare Condition Called Aphantasia Causes Blind Spots In Mind’s Eye

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Did you know that some people cannot draw a mental picture because they have a recently-characterized condition that causes a lack of visual memory?...
Read more

2021 Adventure Resolution: Must-Do Adventure Activities In South Africa

Life Gallery NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 brings with it the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, and a sense of freedom and adventure as the world is eager...
Read more

Bursting Myths About Hair Transplantation

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
That a hair transplant procedure is as painful as any other surgical process is a myth, points out Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Hair Transplant Surgeon...
Read more

An Unparalleled Art Show, ‘Navrasa – The Nine Emotions Of Art’

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Drawing from a collection of pre-modern and modern Indian art, art gallery DAG has curated an unparalleled art show, 'Navrasa -- The Nine Emotions...
Read more

Medicinal Cannabis-Based Trailokya Vijaya Vati For Menstrual Cramps

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As per a study published in the 'British Medical Journal', menstrual pain, heavy bleeding, and low mood may be linked to nearly nine days...
Read more

2021 New Year’s Resolution Centered Around Being Smarter With Money

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 was a hard year for most, especially when it came to money. In a new survey, 47 percent of people say that 2020...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada