Sunday, January 17, 2021
Lead Story Tech Review (OnePlus Band): Good Looking Fitness Band With Decent Features
Lead Story

Tech Review (OnePlus Band): Good Looking Fitness Band With Decent Features

The overall design and look of the fitness band are impressive as it includes a rectangular 1.1-inch AMOLED display

0
OnePlus
OnePlus has debuted in the wearable market with the launch of its first-ever health-tracking fitness band -- OnePlus Band -- that comes with an ability to track heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Pixabay

As the demand for wearable devices grows in India, OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned to use this opportunity in fulfulling consumers needs in the affordable segment.

The company has debuted in the wearable market with the launch of its first-ever health-tracking fitness band — OnePlus Band — that comes with an ability to track heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the OnePlus Band features an AMOLED display, 13 in-built exercise modes that include yoga and cricket. The fitness band, that is the company’s latest foray outside of smartphones, comes in three colour variants — black, navy and tangerine grey.

It also features sleep tracking and can act as a phone accessory with support for displaying notifications, as well as music playback and camera shutter controls. We reviewed the OnePlus Band for a week and here’s how it fared.

The overall design and look of the fitness band are impressive as it includes a rectangular 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Like most of the band, it comes with a strap and a capsule that just have a touchscreen with no buttons.

The band comes with an option to set screen brightness at five different levels and it also lets you decrease the brightness as per your choice. While using the band under direct sunlight, we found the display’s visibility absolutely good, which is a plus point for the fitness band.

The fitness tracker also features heart rate, fitness and sleep tracking. The fitness band offers real-time heart rate monitoring and you can also be notified about irregular readings with personalised heart-rate alerts.

One of the interesting sensors in the band is its blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. SpO2 is a measure of the amount of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in the blood relative to the amount of haemoglobin not carrying oxygen.

OnePlus
Priced at Rs 2,499, the OnePlus Band features an AMOLED display, 13 in-built exercise modes that include yoga and cricket. The fitness band, that is the company’s latest foray outside of smartphones, comes in three colour variants — black, navy and tangerine grey. IANS

The sensor on the band beams infrared light on the skin to measure blood oxygen saturation levels by sensing changes in the blood colour. The supported exercise modes include outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, out-door cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, cricket, badminton, pool swimming, yoga and free training.

The band offers a lot of personalisation options through the OnePlus Health app, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store. The app also helps in tracking information about your steps, heart rate, SpO2 levels and sleep tracking. The new OnePlus band comes with a 100mAh battery and the company claims to offer up to 14-day battery standby on a single charge.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Technology Enables Fluid Lifestyle Across Cities, Generations

We charged the device around a week ago and it has been running since then. The band is IP68 certified for dust and water and sweat resistance. At this price point, this fitness band takes on the likes of the Mi Band 5 and Redmi Band.

Conclusion: The OnePlus fitness band looks good and has decent features. With this band, you can surely meet the New Year’s resolution of staying fit and healthy. (IANS)

