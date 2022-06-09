SpaceX launches Egyptian communications satellite into orbit

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a satellite into orbit that will be operated by the Egyptian company Nilesat, in its 23rd rocket launch and landing of 2022.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carried Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday at 5:04 p.m. ET, the company posted on its website.

This was the seventh launch and landing of this booster.

It had previously supported the launch of two GPS satellites, and two private crewed missions -- the September 2021 Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit and Ax-1, which in April became the first all-private astronaut mission to go to the International Space Station.

It also helped launch two Starlink missions, the company added.

Nilesat 301 will operate from geostationary orbit, which lies about 35,800 kilometers above Earth.

SpaceX has up to five more launches planned in June 2022, including an oddly secretive Globalstar mission and a Starlink launch in mid-June.

It also aims to fly SARah-1 and rideshare payloads no earlier than (NET) June 18; and the SES-22 communications satellite and Dragon's CRS-25 space station cargo delivery NET June 28, Teslarati.com reported. (AA/IANS)