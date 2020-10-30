Friday, October 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Post Covid-19 complications are posing a bigger risk today

0
nerve
A teenage was affected by a rare nerve disorder post covid. Pixabay

A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome — where the immune system attacks the nerves, due to his Covid-19 infection, has been successfully treated, said doctors at Kauvery Hospital here.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection in nerves and can leave the patient in a paralytic state unless treated early.

According to the doctors, the boy had visited the hospital, complaining of double vision for five days, and walking difficulties.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

He underwent a Covid-19 RT PCR test and tested positive.

Evaluating the symptoms such as hazy vision, general weakness, the challenge in walking, and a tingling sensation in the limbs, the patient was diagnosed with Miller Fischer Syndrome due to his Covid-19 infection.

Nerve
The boy visited the hospital, complaining of double vision for five days, and walking difficulties. Pixabay

“Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare disorder. When we came across Miller Fischer Syndrome – a variant of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in a 14-year-old child, along with Covid-19, it presented a major challenge,” Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Lead Consultant, and Neurologist said.

According to her, as the child was emotional and refused to be admitted, a special provision for one parent to stay with him wearing a PPE kit was made.

“Within one week of admission in the hospital and intensive treatment is given to the child, he is now able to walk without support,” Rajendran said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: ‘आरोग्य सेतु ऐप किसने बनाया’-इस पर कोई भ्रम की स्थिति नहीं: सीईओ 

After discharge from the hospital, the boy was treated as an out-patient, and with physiotherapy, he is now able to carry out his daily activities without difficulty.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, the Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist, said: “Post recovery of Covid-19, we have observed serious lung complications, heart attacks, stroke and vascular complications in patients, even after 3-6 months of recovery.

ALSO READ: Foods that Reduce the Risks of Breast Cancer

Some patients with mild Covid-19, also subsequently develop neuro and vascular complications. We urge people to get themselves checked if they have any persistent symptoms after Covid-19.”

“Post Covid-19 complications are posing a bigger risk today. Timely medical intervention is the need of the hour,” Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director added. (IANS)

Previous articleFuture Pandemics To Emerge Often, Spread More Rapidly: Experts
Next articleAre Instant Personal Loans In India Easily Available

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will...
Read more

Is Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Intelligence might help you score well on a math test or enable success in academia, but it’s not necessarily a determining factor...
Read more

Are Instant Personal Loans In India Easily Available

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shubhi Gupta All of us go through a bad phase in life when we are in need of instant money but are short of...
Read more

Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome -- where the immune system attacks the nerves, due...
Read more

Future Pandemics To Emerge Often, Spread More Rapidly: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A major new report by 22 leading experts from around the world, has revealed that future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada