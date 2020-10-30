Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome — where the immune system attacks the nerves, due to his Covid-19 infection, has been successfully treated, said doctors at Kauvery Hospital here.

The Guillain-Barre Syndrome is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection in nerves and can leave the patient in a paralytic state unless treated early.

According to the doctors, the boy had visited the hospital, complaining of double vision for five days, and walking difficulties.

He underwent a Covid-19 RT PCR test and tested positive.

Evaluating the symptoms such as hazy vision, general weakness, the challenge in walking, and a tingling sensation in the limbs, the patient was diagnosed with Miller Fischer Syndrome due to his Covid-19 infection.

“Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare disorder. When we came across Miller Fischer Syndrome – a variant of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in a 14-year-old child, along with Covid-19, it presented a major challenge,” Dr. Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, Lead Consultant, and Neurologist said.

According to her, as the child was emotional and refused to be admitted, a special provision for one parent to stay with him wearing a PPE kit was made.

“Within one week of admission in the hospital and intensive treatment is given to the child, he is now able to walk without support,” Rajendran said.

After discharge from the hospital, the boy was treated as an out-patient, and with physiotherapy, he is now able to carry out his daily activities without difficulty.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, the Senior Infectious Diseases Specialist, said: “Post recovery of Covid-19, we have observed serious lung complications, heart attacks, stroke and vascular complications in patients, even after 3-6 months of recovery.

Some patients with mild Covid-19, also subsequently develop neuro and vascular complications. We urge people to get themselves checked if they have any persistent symptoms after Covid-19.”

“Post Covid-19 complications are posing a bigger risk today. Timely medical intervention is the need of the hour,” Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director added. (IANS)