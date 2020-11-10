Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Telangana Government Announces Financial Assistance For Martyred Jawan's Family
IndiaLead Story

Telangana Government Announces Financial Assistance For Martyred Jawan’s Family

Ryada Mahesh (26), a native of Komanpally village of Velpur Mandal

Jawan
A financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakh will be given. Pixabay

The government of Telangana on Tuesday announced Rs.50 lakh financial assistance for the family of Army jawan Ryada Mahesh who was killed in an exchange of fire with militants in Kashmir on Sunday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also announced that one member of the family based on the qualification would be given the government job. He said a house site would also be allotted to the family of Mahesh.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, expressed shock over the martyrdom of Army Jawan from Nizamabad district in the firing that took place on the border. The CM said Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country. He said that the state government would stand by and support the family.

Ryada Mahesh (26), a native of Komanpally village of Velpur Mandal in Nizamabad district, was among four security force personnel killed in an exchange of fire.

Son of a farmer, he joined the Army five years ago. He had married Suhasini, daughter of an Army officer a year ago.

Mahesh was among four security personnel and three militants who were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the militants along the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. (IANS)

