Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An 'Eco Friendly' City
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

Ayodhya the holy city will be developed as a solar city

0
Ayodhya
Ayodhya soon to be a Eco Friendly Tourist city. Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram Temple is functional.

Only electronic vehicles will be commuting from the entry point of the city to the grand Ram temple to ensure that the environment remains free from pollution, a government spokesman said. All the main routes will be having parking and multi-level parking areas. The state government is also planning to make ropeway facilities for tourists.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Adityanath had already announced that the holy city will be developed as a solar city. Now, the housing and urban development department as the nodal authority, alongside the Public Work Department, tourist department, and culture and irrigation department will work to make Ayodhya ecologically one of the best examples.

Ayodhya
Ayodhya city will be a tourist point once the Grand Ram Temple is made. Flickr

The Urban Development department, along with Non-Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA), is in the process of preparing a comprehensive action plan.

The state government also proposes to build ‘New Ayodhya’ on the 749-acre land of Barhata, Shahnawazpur, and Tihura. The New Ayodhya project will have guest houses for 5 countries including Korea, monasteries, and over 100 plots for different sects, communities, and voluntary organizations.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भाषा का ज्ञान होना ज़रूरी है, किसी संप्रदाय से जोड़ना नहीं…. 

The state government expects a three-fold increase in the number of tourists over the next decade. Statistical analysis suggests that over 6.8 crore people will be traveling to Lord Ram’s birthplace by 2030.

Besides, the Saryu river, which runs along with the city, will be connected to STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to make it clean and pure. The river will be conducive for devotees who wish to take a dip in the holy waters. The Chief Minister has directed officials to bring in the latest model for STP in Ayodhya, which is the latest in terms of technology.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur: OTT Platforms Are A Blessing For All

In the coming years, after the construction of the proposed grand Ram temple, arguably the largest Hindu temple in the world, Ayodhya is poised to become one of the best tourist attractions across the globe. All development schemes in the holy city have already been fast-tracked by the Yogi government. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free
Next article5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more
Business

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with...
Read more
Environment

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025. Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Buying Health Insurance Plans In India For Parents, Better Run Through These Pointers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 By Shubhi Gupta Many health insurance plans in India cover more than just the hospitalization charges. The best health insurance plans in India also cover...
Read more

5 Ways To Improve Your Career Prospects

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn According to a national survey, 85% of American workers are unhappy in their jobs. While many people might have started out with...
Read more

Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to...
Read more

Google Makes Its Product Packaging Plastic-Free

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has pledged to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and completely recyclable by 2025. Currently, the back housing (or the back cover) of...
Read more

Kapil Sharma Believes In Making The World A Better Place With His Jokes

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian Kapil Sharma is no stranger to online hate, but he says he does not pay much attention to trolls because he believes in...
Read more

Microsoft Unveils Mouse And Trackpad Support Features For Ipad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft has finally brought mouse and trackpad support to its Office family of apps on iPad. The Office for iPad updates is now live...
Read more

Prajakta Koli Shares Her Process Of Content Creation And Lockdown Inspiration

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
YouTube sensation and influencer Prajakta Koli, popularly known for videos she creates for her channel 'MostlySane', says that at no point would she want...
Read more

Mrunal Thakur: OTT Platforms Are A Blessing For All

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur says OTT platforms have proved to be a blessing for all during the lockdown and she can't wait to be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada