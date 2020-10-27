Temple Town Ayodhya To Be Developed As An ‘Eco Friendly’ City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram Temple is functional.

Only electronic vehicles will be commuting from the entry point of the city to the grand Ram temple to ensure that the environment remains free from pollution, a government spokesman said. All the main routes will be having parking and multi-level parking areas. The state government is also planning to make ropeway facilities for tourists.

Adityanath had already announced that the holy city will be developed as a solar city. Now, the housing and urban development department as the nodal authority, alongside the Public Work Department, tourist department, and culture and irrigation department will work to make Ayodhya ecologically one of the best examples.

The Urban Development department, along with Non-Conventional Energy Development Agency (NEDA), is in the process of preparing a comprehensive action plan.

The state government also proposes to build ‘New Ayodhya’ on the 749-acre land of Barhata, Shahnawazpur, and Tihura. The New Ayodhya project will have guest houses for 5 countries including Korea, monasteries, and over 100 plots for different sects, communities, and voluntary organizations.

The state government expects a three-fold increase in the number of tourists over the next decade. Statistical analysis suggests that over 6.8 crore people will be traveling to Lord Ram’s birthplace by 2030.

Besides, the Saryu river, which runs along with the city, will be connected to STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to make it clean and pure. The river will be conducive for devotees who wish to take a dip in the holy waters. The Chief Minister has directed officials to bring in the latest model for STP in Ayodhya, which is the latest in terms of technology.

In the coming years, after the construction of the proposed grand Ram temple, arguably the largest Hindu temple in the world, Ayodhya is poised to become one of the best tourist attractions across the globe. All development schemes in the holy city have already been fast-tracked by the Yogi government. (IANS)