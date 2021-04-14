Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan
Lead StoryWorld

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Pakistan has been fighting a hard battle to root out terror footprints from Balochistan province

0
Balochistan
No terror group has taken responsibility for the attack. Pixabay

Pakistan’s Balochistan province continues to keep the country’s intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts of the province, carrying out terror attacks, targeted killings, kidnappings, and bomb blasts, raising serious questions over the performance of the security forces and sending fear down the spines of the locals.

In a recent incident, at least 14 people were critically injured in a bomb blast, planted by unknown miscreants, outside the wall of a football stadium.

As per the details, a planted bomb exploded, during a football match at a stadium in Hub town of Balochistan’s district Lasbela.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device next to the wall of the football ground in the Allabad area, which exploded during a match of the Shuhada police football tournament,” maintained police authorities.

Balochistan
Pakistan has been fighting a hard battle to root out terror footprints from Balochistan province. Wikimedia Commons

“As many as 14 people watching the football match got injured in the blast that rocked the industrial town,” said Tariq Elahi Mastoi, district police officer.

The injured were taken to the District Hospital Hub and were in critical condition, as per the hospital authorities.

“Fortunately, no football player was injured in the blast,” Mastoi added.

Till now, no terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the intention behind the blast seemed clear as it was targeted at a football event, organized to honor the martyred police officers.

Pakistan has been fighting a hard battle to root out terror footprints from Balochistan province and has been trying to ensure the imposition of security parameters, along with the confidence of the locals of being safe.

However, various terror outfits, many of which act as mercenaries to terror outfits, keep surfacing from various parts of the province, keeping the security forces on high alert and challenged.

ALSO READ: Surge In Afghan Civilian Casualties: UN Report

Pakistan has maintained that Balochistan province has many groups that operate in hiding and spread instability, terrorism, and fear, with an aim to destabilize the country’s growth and development.

Pakistan has also accused India of supporting the terror outfits in Balochistan, and promoting, financing, and facilitating them to spread unrest.

Pakistan maintains that the arrest of Kulbushan Jadhav is evidence that India has been working towards what it calls its evil agenda to destabilize its neighbor. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleIndian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery
Next articleMachine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more
India

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more
Lead Story

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

Indian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With impressive advances having been made in artificial intelligence (AI), the Indian judiciary has been early to adopt it too. Soon, AI will be...
Read more

5 Best Used Car For The Money

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Your buddy wants to buy a used car for $8,000; what would you recommend? Well, it depends on the kind of car he wants....
Read more

Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let's try and understand what exactly...
Read more

Revamp Your Self Care Routine By Beauty And Spa

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bang in the middle of summer we need to remind ourselves that our self-care routine needs a revamp. Swati Gupta, Director, and Head of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada