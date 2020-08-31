Monday, August 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Tesla Vehicles' Autopilot System Detect Speed Limit Signs Using Cameras
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Tesla Vehicles’ Autopilot System Detect Speed Limit Signs Using Cameras

In May, Musk said it was a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go in Tesla cars

0
Tesla
Tesla, Inc. is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California. The company specializes in electric vehicle manufacturing, battery energy storage from home to grid scale and, through its acquisition of SolarCity, solar panel and solar roof tile manufacturing. Unsplash

EV maker Tesla has rolled out a software update that will let its vehicles Autopilot system detect speed limit signs using cameras.

When the camera detects a speed limit sign, it will display it on the driver visualisation screen in case. A user can also set a speed limit warning.

“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualisation and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning,” the EV maker wrote in the new release note.

The new software update has also included traffic light and stop sign control features, and will also produce a sound when Tesla is standing at a stoplight that turns green.

Tesla
Tesla Motors is more than 10 years old. Unsplash

The latest software update has started rolling out now and will continue to do so over the coming weeks, the company said.

Also Read: Here’s The Importance of Pre-Exercise Nutrition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the EVs will soon have a feature which will allow for music to be played from speakers placed on the exterior body.

Apart from music, Musk also said Tesla cars will soon feature games on its infotainment screens.

In May, Musk said it was a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go in Tesla cars.

“Minecraft has amazing legs,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. (IANS)

Previous articleSurvival Mechanisms In Brain During Uncertainty
Next articleSpots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more
Environment

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

Digging Into The Life Of Parveen Babi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Parveen Babi truly lived life king-size, redefining the manner in which actresses portrayed themselves on the big screen, being cast in over 50 films...
Read more

Choose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand hygiene is extremely important, especially at a time when we are fighting a pandemic. Despite knowing that hands are the main pathways of...
Read more

Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inderpreet started following his passion of cooking 20 years back by inventing new dishes and eventually catering food for small parties. Five years ago, he...
Read more

Akshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tasting elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the...
Read more

Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Of America is adorned with iconic landmarks and surprising attractions that make a perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Quench your thirst...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x