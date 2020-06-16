Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Important to Test Covid-19 in Asymptomatic Pregnant Women: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Important to Test Covid-19 in Asymptomatic Pregnant Women: Study

Researchers say that Covid-19 testing in asymptomatic pregnant women is important

0
Testing Covid-19 in asymptomatic pregnant women
Testing Covid-19 in asymptomatic pregnant women is important, as suggested by researchers. Pixabay

Although there is low prevalence of SARS Cov-2 virus in asymptomatic pregnant women, researchers now suggest universal testing of pregnant women as part of a multi-pronged approach to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus in hospitals and clinics.

“Although our results indicate a low prevalence of SARS Cov-2 in an asymptomatic pregnant population, we believe that universal testing of this population can provide a window into the community prevalence of infection, which can, in turn, help guide decision-making about moving between mitigation versus containment measures in the hospital and in the community,” explained lead author Ilona Telefus Goldfarb from Massachusetts General and Harvard Medical School.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The team has now provided a report on the prevalence of infections with the virus in women admitted to such units in several Boston hospitals. Universal testing in the labour and delivery units began more than 30 days after physical distancing orders were placed in Massachusetts.

Testing Covid-19 in asymptomatic pregnant women
Among symptomatic women, 7.9% tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Pixabay

Over 18 days of universal testing in units at the four major hospitals affiliated with Mass General Brigham Health, 757 women were tested. Of those tested, 139 had symptoms possibly consistent with COVID-19, according to the study published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

Among symptomatic women, 7.9 per cent tested positive (11 women) for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Among asymptomatic women, 1.5 per cent tested positive (9 women).

Across the four hospitals, none of the positive asymptomatic women developed COVID-19 symptoms during their hospitalization, and all 9 newborns tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2.

Also Read: 2 in 5 Indian Professionals Believe in Decrease of Jobs in Recent Times: LinkedIn

The researchers noted that universal testing in this specific patient population is an especially important public health priority given the potential dangers of COVID-19 for maternal and newborn care during and after birth.

“Tracking prevalence prospectively can inform public health interventions and our approaches to testing,” said co-senior author Erica Shenoy. (IANS)

Previous article2 in 5 Indian Professionals Believe in Decrease of Jobs in Recent Times: LinkedIn
Next article10 Greatest Udit Narayan Hits of All Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Follow The New Beauty Rules Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic we are living through has transformed every aspect of our lives, from how we work to what we wear when we step...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Spending a lot of time and effort to achieve the perfect base only to find it all slipping, melting, and creasing due to sweat...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Katrina Kaif’s Natural Makeup Look, with Tips From Her

NewsGram Desk - 0
Still longing for Katrina Kaif's au-natural lockdown look? She gives you a one-stop solution to flawless glowing skin. Kay Beauty brings a long-lasting, non-crease brightness...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Follow The New Beauty Rules Amid Pandemic

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic we are living through has transformed every aspect of our lives, from how we work to what we wear when we step...
Read more

Get a Sweat-Proof Makeup This Summer

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spending a lot of time and effort to achieve the perfect base only to find it all slipping, melting, and creasing due to sweat...
Read more

Get Katrina Kaif’s Natural Makeup Look, with Tips From Her

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Still longing for Katrina Kaif's au-natural lockdown look? She gives you a one-stop solution to flawless glowing skin. Kay Beauty brings a long-lasting, non-crease brightness...
Read more

Deewaar: The Film Showing Hinduism in a Bad Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamism was very subtly promoted by Salim-Javed in mainstream cinema back in the old bollywood days. And the movie Deewaar was their high point....
Read more

Deep Clean and Disinfect your Shoes with These Tips

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing pandemic has reinforced the value of good hygiene and self-care in our lives. Observing the best hygiene practices is the new norm,...
Read more

Turn Your Workstation To a Gaming Station, With These Tips

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The mere thought of adapting to the new era of working remotely might feel daunting, however, it has become the new normal to ensure...
Read more

Find Out about China’s Vile Plans and Its Ties With Harvard

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though many might find this strange however what is about to be revealed in this article might blow your mind. Harvard University is...
Read more

90% Indians Binge on Streaming as Data Usage Reaches 11GB per user a Month

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As data consumption touches over 11GB per user a month in India owing to the lockdown times, 90 per cent people are spending more...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,763FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada