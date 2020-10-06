Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

The Technological Advancement on Testing Of Breast Cancer Cells

0
Breast Cancer Cells
A new technology is designed to better understand the effects of breast cancer cells. Unsplash

Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during breathing.

The technology is designed to better understand the effects that the local tissue has on metastatic breast cancer to study how metastases grow in new tissue, the study, published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials reported.

“One of the key features of breast cancer is that most patients survive if the disease stays local, but there is a greater than 70 percent drop in survival if the cells have metastasized,” said study author Luis Solorio from Purdue University in the US.

However, once the cells leave the primary tumor, they are often no longer responsive to the drugs that initially worked for the patient.

“We wanted to develop a system that could help us better understand how the physiology of a new tissue space affected tumor cells upon invasion into the new organ,” Solorio added.

Breast Cancer Cells
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during breathing. Unsplash

The researchers created a magnetically moving cell culturing system where the cancer cells can be grown in 3D on a suspended extracellular matrix protein that is abundant in early metastatic lung tissue in order to evaluate the impact of mechanical forces.

They were able to incorporate the strain amplitude and rate of breathing in this tissue mimic. The researchers found that the cells quit dividing under these conditions.

“Never before has the concept of motion been interrogated as a component of the tumor microenvironment,” said researcher Michael Wendt.

“We now understand that healthy organs utilize motion to resist metastatic colonization,” Wendt added.

The development of this microactuator system will not only continue to yield an increased biological understanding of metastasis, but it will also serve as a platform to better evaluate pharmacological inhibitors of the most lethal aspect of cancer progression.

Also Read: More Than Half of Young Females Have Faced Online Harassment: Survey

According to the researchers, this is the first attempt to engineer a cell culture system that can apply mechanical forces on a suspended tissue.

“Our system better mimics the physiological environment without using artificial substrates. Using this platform, we show that certain cancer cells slow down their proliferation due to the cyclic stretching of breathing,” they wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives
Next articleHere’s How Mobile Applications Gain Our Attention

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s How Mobile Applications Gain Our Attention

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a study on how users pay visual attention to mobile app designs, an international team of researchers, including the Indian Institute of Technology...
Read more
Education

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Mobile Applications Gain Our Attention

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a study on how users pay visual attention to mobile app designs, an international team of researchers, including the Indian Institute of Technology...
Read more

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

Mustard Oil: An Entrusted Immunity Booster

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a slew of Indian manufacturers have been advertising food products ranging from muesli and breakfast cereal to...
Read more

COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy mental health toll even on people...
Read more

Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Autumn has officially arrived- Chilly mornings, shorter days and fallen leaves are all our way now. We all dream of flawless and...
Read more

Delhi Film Group On Extension Of Cinema Closure

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order that cinema exhibition in the Capital will not resume on October 15, despite a Union...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada