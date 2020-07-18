Saturday, July 18, 2020
Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

An unhealthy diet can increase the risk of diseases in many folds

An Adequate diet resource
Cut down on fats and trans fats while increasing the intake of w-3 fatty acid from fatty fish, flax seeds, almonds, walnuts, etc. Pixabay

What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk of diseases in many folds. Healthy dietary modifications are important to boost immunity and control degenerative diseases.

Sandhya Pandey, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shares the following to ensure adequate nutrition:

Follow a rainbow diet – Make sure that you have 7-8 servings of brightly colored fruit and vegetables. These are rich in phytochemicals (plant nutrients), a potent disease-fighting, and immune-boosting nutrient. The more the different or a variety of colors you include in your diet, the more it will benefit your health as different colors are rich in different phytochemicals. Vegetables and fruits are the best sources of antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, and selenium.

Flavourful immunity – Boosting spices and foods like garlic, ginger, turmeric not only add flavor but also add a cancer-fighting punch of valuable nutrients. Other good choices include basil, rosemary, and coriander. Use them in soups, salads, casseroles, or any other dish.

Pump up your protein intake – by having pulses, beans and legumes, lean meat, eggs, low-fat milk, and milk products.

Have healthy carbohydrates – from whole grains, cereals and millets like oats, barley, Craig, etc which is loaded with fiber and essential nutrients rather than refined flour and sugar.

Focus on plant foods – Plants have less fat, more fiber, and more cancer-fighting nutrients. These 3 elements work together in the best ways to support your immune system and it helps your body to fight cancer.

An Adequate diet resource
ake sure that you have 7-8 servings of brightly colored fruit and vegetables. These are rich in phytochemicals (plant nutrients), a potent disease-fighting, and immune-boosting nutrient. Pixabay

Increase fiber in diet – Evidence consistently suggests that eating plenty of fiber can reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancers. Increase fiber in the diet by incorporating whole grains, pulses, and legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Add probiotics like yogurt and fermented food in the diet – This will boost your immunity and gut health.

Cut down on red and processed – meat, tinned, canned and preserved food which is loaded with sodium and preservatives. These are also low in fiber and high on calories, saturated fats, and trans fats.

Cut down on saturated – fats and trans fats while increasing the intake of w-3 fatty acid from fatty fish, flax seeds, almonds, walnuts, etc.

An Adequate diet resource
Cut down on meat, tinned, canned and preserved food which is loaded with sodium and preservatives. These are also low in fiber and high on calories, saturated fats, and trans fats. Pixabay

Follow healthy cooking practices:

Do not cook oils on high heat.

Go easy on the barbecue.

Be careful what you put in the microwave.

When cooking vegetables, steam until just tender using a small amount of water.

Wash all fruits and vegetables

Reduce the intake of alcohol and quit smoking – Consuming alcohol increases the risk of cancers of the mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, breast, and liver. The risk is even more for those who smoke. Alcohol has also been associated with colon and rectal cancers. To minimize the risk, men should take less than two standard drinks a day, whereas for women this limit should be one standard drink a day. (IANS)

