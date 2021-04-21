The Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today

By Nauman Abrar

As children, most of us disliked documentaries because they were long, boring, very close to reality, and based on the truth. That is primarily the reason as adults it can be a very interesting thing to watch as documentaries offer insights into history, the past, the future or just serve the purpose of education. These days, there is nothing like a good documentary with a hot cup of coffee to wash down the pandemic blues. However, the internet is full of documentaries and it is important to invest your time in authentic watches based on your interests, which is why we have compiled the perfect list for you.

My Octopus Teacher

If you are into nature, animals, and discovering the beauty of the planet, then this documentary will hit home. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the movie revolves around a diver’s experience with meeting an octopus whilst exploring the water daily. The entire movie is nothing short of a majestic experience.

Our Rating: 9/10

American Murder: The Family Next Door

It is astonishing how a perfectly kind man, with an innocent face and no criminal record, can kill his pregnant wife and adorable daughters just because he had had enough. The mystery case is based on one of America’s most notorious murders, where gradually, in a year, it was discovered how a seemingly sane man became a murderer. Note: This documentary is certainly not for the faint-hearted!

Our Rating: 8.5/10

High Score

For all the video gamers out there, this documentary is the best thing you will watch on Netflix. It gives an in-depth analysis of the video gaming industry and how it came into being. Furthermore, it tells the viewer about the history of big names such as Sega and Nintendo, and how they rose to fame. If you are looking to boast about your video game knowledge, seeking a job in the industry, or just want a great Saturday watch, this documentary is it. It gained so much popularity that a second season is coming.

Our Rating: 10/10

The Speed Cubers

You must have played with, seen, or heard of the Rubik’s cube; a revolutionary box game that anyone can play considering they have a sharp mind and great problem-solving skills. Not only are there people who have been able to solve it, but some have set the world record in solving it at a specific time. The documentary is a very interesting and insightful one, which follows the story of an Australian record-breaker for numerous years until an American rival beats him. Instead of rivalry, this tale becomes that of friendship and togetherness, and of course brilliant minds at work.

Our Rating: 10/10

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Yes, we all get bored watching documentaries of famous people and their rise to fame, but there also exist eerie people who have done unspeakable things in their lives and they have been glorified because of that. This documentary is of one such Tiger-loving, murder plotting man with exotic life. A must-watch!

Our Rating: 9/10

Miss Americana

We have all had a Taylor Swift phase and some of us are still going through it. This documentary is about the world’s favorite singer who has been on the top charts for quite some time. It follows Taylor’s journey to fame, the obstacles she faced, the secrets of the music industry, and the way she balanced her original and celebrity personality.

Our Rating: 8/10

The Great Hack

The controversy of Mark, Facebook’s owner being involved in selling user data is well known and spread like wildfire some years ago. This documentary dives deep into what that was all about and how user data and information is one of the most useful things on the planet and what good and bad comes from knowing the simplest things about one.

Our Rating: 10/10

Abducted in Plain Sight

Most of us have seen kidnapping documentaries and read stories about kidnappers throughout our life. However, there is a rather peculiar case where a young girl was abducted not once, but twice by her neighbor! The entire story is rather unnerving and how the sociopath’s mind worked to rip the family to shreds is truly mind-boggling and will end up giving you nightmares!

Our Rating: 10/10

Audrie and Daisy

It is the 21st century, the era of virtual news, everyone is speaking about everything that is wrong with us as a society or a nation, and yet, cyberbullying continues to haunt some people. This documentary is based on two 14-year-olds who were sexually assaulted and led to the suicide of an innocent girl. The movie will truly leave you in tears as to how we have failed as humans and that the world is not safe for our little ones.

Our Rating: 9/10

