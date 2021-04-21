Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business The Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today
BusinessEntertainmentLead Story

The Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today

All you need is a streaming website such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc. based on the documentary you choose to watch and a stable internet connection

0
documentaries
Documentaries to watch. Pixabay

By Nauman Abrar

As children, most of us disliked documentaries because they were long, boring, very close to reality, and based on the truth. That is primarily the reason as adults it can be a very interesting thing to watch as documentaries offer insights into history, the past, the future or just serve the purpose of education. These days, there is nothing like a good documentary with a hot cup of coffee to wash down the pandemic blues. However, the internet is full of documentaries and it is important to invest your time in authentic watches based on your interests, which is why we have compiled the perfect list for you.

All you need is a streaming website such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc. based on the documentary you choose to watch and a stable internet connection so that you can watch without any interruptions. If you are looking for fast and reliable internet service, make sure to check out Spectrum Internet plans because they come with amazing internet speeds, unlimited data, and most importantly, 24/7 customer service to facilitate you in case something goes wrong with your network. With that said, let us move on to the best documentaries available on the internet today.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

My Octopus Teacher 

If you are into nature, animals, and discovering the beauty of the planet, then this documentary will hit home. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the movie revolves around a diver’s experience with meeting an octopus whilst exploring the water daily. The entire movie is nothing short of a majestic experience. 

Our Rating: 9/10 

American Murder: The Family Next Door 

It is astonishing how a perfectly kind man, with an innocent face and no criminal record, can kill his pregnant wife and adorable daughters just because he had had enough. The mystery case is based on one of America’s most notorious murders, where gradually, in a year, it was discovered how a seemingly sane man became a murderer. Note: This documentary is certainly not for the faint-hearted!

Our Rating: 8.5/10 

documentaries
Poster of American Murder: The family next door. Wikimedia commons

High Score 

For all the video gamers out there, this documentary is the best thing you will watch on Netflix. It gives an in-depth analysis of the video gaming industry and how it came into being. Furthermore, it tells the viewer about the history of big names such as Sega and Nintendo, and how they rose to fame. If you are looking to boast about your video game knowledge, seeking a job in the industry, or just want a great Saturday watch, this documentary is it. It gained so much popularity that a second season is coming. 

Our Rating: 10/10

The Speed Cubers 

You must have played with, seen, or heard of the Rubik’s cube; a revolutionary box game that anyone can play considering they have a sharp mind and great problem-solving skills. Not only are there people who have been able to solve it, but some have set the world record in solving it at a specific time. The documentary is a very interesting and insightful one, which follows the story of an Australian record-breaker for numerous years until an American rival beats him. Instead of rivalry, this tale becomes that of friendship and togetherness, and of course brilliant minds at work.

Our Rating: 10/10

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Yes, we all get bored watching documentaries of famous people and their rise to fame, but there also exist eerie people who have done unspeakable things in their lives and they have been glorified because of that. This documentary is of one such Tiger-loving, murder plotting man with exotic life. A must-watch!

Our Rating: 9/10

documentaries
Poster of Miss Americana. Wikimedia commons

Miss Americana 

We have all had a Taylor Swift phase and some of us are still going through it. This documentary is about the world’s favorite singer who has been on the top charts for quite some time. It follows Taylor’s journey to fame, the obstacles she faced, the secrets of the music industry, and the way she balanced her original and celebrity personality. 

Our Rating: 8/10

The Great Hack 

The controversy of Mark, Facebook’s owner being involved in selling user data is well known and spread like wildfire some years ago. This documentary dives deep into what that was all about and how user data and information is one of the most useful things on the planet and what good and bad comes from knowing the simplest things about one. 

Our Rating: 10/10

Abducted in Plain Sight 

Most of us have seen kidnapping documentaries and read stories about kidnappers throughout our life. However, there is a rather peculiar case where a young girl was abducted not once, but twice by her neighbor! The entire story is rather unnerving and how the sociopath’s mind worked to rip the family to shreds is truly mind-boggling and will end up giving you nightmares!

Our Rating: 10/10

ALSO READ: List Of Recent And Upcoming Web Series And Films, Based On Scams In India

Audrie and Daisy 

It is the 21st century, the era of virtual news, everyone is speaking about everything that is wrong with us as a society or a nation, and yet, cyberbullying continues to haunt some people. This documentary is based on two 14-year-olds who were sexually assaulted and led to the suicide of an innocent girl. The movie will truly leave you in tears as to how we have failed as humans and that the world is not safe for our little ones. 

Our Rating: 9/10

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

Previous article7 Cool Wedding Trends For 2021
Next articleNikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Know What Lies Behind Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Challenge To The State?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's government has been put under a severe challenge and test by an Islamist party, which has wreaked havoc in the country this week...
Read more
Lead Story

Religious Hardliners Bring Pakistan Govt To A Standstill

NewsGram Desk - 0
The current ruling government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, may have come with a vision of progress and open-mindedness to create...
Read more
Lead Story

Football And Its Evolution

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Football, also known as soccer, has a long and illustrious history. According to a global study conducted by FIFA, over 250 million...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Know What Lies Behind Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Challenge To The State?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's government has been put under a severe challenge and test by an Islamist party, which has wreaked havoc in the country this week...
Read more

Religious Hardliners Bring Pakistan Govt To A Standstill

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The current ruling government of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, may have come with a vision of progress and open-mindedness to create...
Read more

Football And Its Evolution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Football, also known as soccer, has a long and illustrious history. According to a global study conducted by FIFA, over 250 million...
Read more

Nikola Tesla: A Man Ahead Of His Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY When discussing the greatest inventors of all time, Nikola Tesla is sometimes overlooked in history lessons at school. We often hear names...
Read more

The Best Documentaries You Can Watch On The Internet Today

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nauman Abrar As children, most of us disliked documentaries because they were long, boring, very close to reality, and based on the truth. That...
Read more

7 Cool Wedding Trends For 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rajesh We have to admit that 2020 changed weddings as we knew them and the way we celebrated them. The pandemic brought about these...
Read more

India To Be Transformed By Next Decade Due To Cloud, AI And Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Although there is an acceleration in tech adoption and innovation across sectors in India, the key challenge now is to scale new-age technologies like...
Read more

RT-PCR Test Can Detect New Covid-19 Strain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Umesh Singh of Lucknow, who runs a pharmaceutical company, had symptoms of coronavirus four days ago when he got his Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada