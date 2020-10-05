Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewIndiaLead Story

Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar

Amol has dabbled in multiple mediums and genres and says that it is a process to delve deeper into his craft and also himself as a human being

0
Actor
Actor Amol Parashar feels that theatre performance and watching is a much more personal experience. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, has also featured in the lead role in the televised play ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hai’ on Tata Sky Theatre, which is celebrating Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s contribution to theatre.

Sharing his thoughts on theatre, Amol shared that for exploration purposes, “theatre is the easiest and most convenient medium for an actor”.

“When working on a text, or when working on a theatrical production, the process gives you ample time and space to experiment and ‘play’ around. You can keep working on performance or refining it as you do more and more shows of the same production. Thanks to the beauty of imagination in theatre, you can also deal with characters and themes that are far away from you physically. The film doesn’t offer you the same freedoms, at least not to the same extent,” he told IANSlife in an email.

Actor
Actor Amol Parashar says theatre is the easiest and most convenient medium for an actor. Pixabay

Asked about theatre as a tool for social change and a mirror of society, Amol, 29, feels that theatre performance and watching is a much more personal experience. “You can dabble in unique and radical ideas and still find acceptance. The constraints of commerce don’t come in the way of theatre as much as they do with other forms of storytelling. That makes it a much more effective tool to drive through social change and new ideas.”

The young, promising actor also shared his perspective on Vijay Tendulkar’s contribution to Marathi theatre.

“Vijay Tendulkar is a legendary name and I am too small a fry to even have an opinion on his contribution. He had a voice of his own, and a strong one at that, taking up social and political events of his time and depicting them in his work. His plays are read, performed, and analyzed in multiple languages in India and outside. There’s no doubt that he is one of the most influential playwrights of our country.”

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Amol has dabbled in multiple mediums and genres and says that it is a process to delve deeper into his craft and also himself as a human being. “I would like to grow my skill set to a point where I should feel like nothing is unachievable.”

Finally, sharing his thoughts on theatre’s new televised avatar that he’s now featuring in, the actor shared that, “Every art form and medium goes through a process of evolution. With new technology at our disposal, it is our duty to experiment and see if we can come up with newer and newer ways to reach the audience. It is a great initiative by Tata Sky for this purpose, especially because classic texts and playwrights are being made accessible to a large audience. These texts would otherwise just become an archive in a library. It’s invigorating to see them being packaged in a certain way and made accessible to the large audience that Tata Sky enjoys.” (IANS)

Previous articlePaytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers
Next article5 Books to Read Post Lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more
Entertainment

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more
Environment

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

Cheetahs to Return to India Soon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Archana Sharma If sources are to be believed, cheetahs shall be coming to India soon. They will be air-lifted either from South Africa or...
Read more

Know More About ‘Citi Exhibition Arctic: Culture and Climate’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Starting October 22, the British Museum is set to open a major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous...
Read more

5 Books to Read Post Lockdown

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of powerful female leads, explored in a variety of contexts and evocative of a whole spectrum of emotions, make for good reads, just...
Read more

Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film 'Dolly Kitty...
Read more

Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently, leading digital payments...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada