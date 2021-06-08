These Are The World’s Most Haunted Places!

If you enjoy visiting haunted locations and are fascinated by paranormal activities, don't miss out on these haunted locations from across the world, because these locations are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine

By- Khushi Bisht

There are countless eerie locales around the world, ranging from old opulent castles to frightening suicide forests. Some of these locations are cloaked in mysteries, with centuries-old legends surrounding them. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 most haunted places in the world. If you enjoy visiting haunted locations and are fascinated by paranormal activities, don’t miss out on these haunted locations from across the world, because these locations are guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

1. Mayday Hills or The Beechworth Lunatic Asylum

From 1867 to 1995, this location in Victoria, Australia, was used as a mental health hospital. Almost 9,000 inmates have perished here in the asylum’s 130-year old history, and their spirits are said to haunt the site. According to legend, the majority of inmates were subjected to extreme and gruesome torture at the hands of their physicians and caregivers. Nurses and caregivers were reported to have molested and raped patients on multiple occasions, but owing to the patients’ mental condition, their charges were frequently dismissed as falsehoods.

This place has had numerous accounts and writings produced based upon the fact that it is haunted by ghosts. Doors sometimes swing open on their own, and unexplained shouting is regular and prevalent, according to several visitors. It is now widely regarded as one of the most haunted places in the world, with frequent accounts of paranormal activity.

2. The Island Of the Dolls

La Isla de las Munecas or The Island of the Dolls is a terrifying island inhabited by dozens of scary, rotting, beheaded dolls hanging from trees in the Xochimilco neighborhood of Mexico City, some 15 to 20 miles south of the capital. According to legend, a little girl drowned in inexplicable conditions on this island several years earlier, and these dolls are said to be haunted by her ghost.

The trees are adorned with creepy dolls and the drowning girl’s ghost is said to haunt the island even today. According to local myths and legends, these dolls are said to blink their eyes, move their heads and arms.

3. Aokigahara Forest or Suicide Forest

Aokigahara is a deceptively tranquil woodland at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan. It is a world-famous “Suicide Forest” with a tumultuous history. In the year 2010, 247 individuals attempted suicide in this forest, with 54 succeedings. According to Japanese folklore, the forest is home to Yurei (ghosts in Japanese). The majority of Japanese believe that the suicides have infiltrated Aokigahara’s woods, resulting in frequent ghostly activities.

Considering the vast quantities of magnetic irons formed by volcanic soil in the area, all modern electronics, and equipment such as cell phones and compasses are said to malfunction here. Because of its great landscape, the area attracts a great number of tourists and nature lovers who come to see Mount Fuji from this vantage point. Many visitors claim that compasses indicate misleading directions and the cell phone fails to acquire signals.

Note: The problems you face in your lives are not eternal. Life has its own set of ups and downs and it’s critical to accept the situation as it is. Whatever challenges you are facing in life right now, there are numerous alternatives available to assist you. Suicide is never an option!

4. Hoia-Baciu Forest or Bermuda Triangle of Romania

This forest is famous for its paranormal activities all over the world. Because many claims it is a gateway that causes people to vanish, the location has earned the moniker “Bermuda Triangle of Romania.” Many individuals who have traveled through this haunted forest and escaped have reported uneasiness, rashes, and panic attacks.

Ghosts are said to linger among the twisted trees. As per local mythology, a little girl who vanished into the woods and reappeared after five years was unable to recall her whereabouts. Considering its creepy environment, it’s no surprise that this forest is considered one of the eeriest places in the world.

5. Kuldhara

There are various contradictory theories about this village in Rajasthan, India. Since the 18th century, the settlement has been abandoned and is said to be accursed. Legend has it that Salim Singh, the state’s strong and decadent minister, saw the village head’s daughter and wished to forcibly marry her. If the community did not comply with his wishes, he warned them with dire repercussions. The Paliwal community members held a meeting rather than adhering to the tyrant’s orders, and they abandoned their ancestral homelands and fled. But before they left, they cursed the village, saying that no one else would be able to reside in their area again.

The village has remained deserted to this day. It is thought that no one can live peacefully in the town because a demonic atmosphere still hovers over it.