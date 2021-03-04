Thursday, March 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!
EntertainmentLead Story

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Here is a list of upcoming films that have been, or are being, shot in languages more than one

0
Films
The films are released in multiple languages on the same day, to gauge the impact across various markets. IANS

Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one language and then dubbed in other languages including Hindi, big names of regional cinema — particularly the South — are going for escalated production cost and shooting in multiple languages, sometimes even different co-actors to make in different markets.

In many cases, if a film is not getting made in a different language, then separate dubbing artists are not being hired and the lead actor dubs for himself in every language that the film is slated to release in. The films are released in multiple languages on the same day, to gauge the impact across various markets.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Here is a list of upcoming films that have been, or are being, shot in languages more than one:

Haathi Mere Saathi
The Rana Dagubatti-starrer is set to hit theaters on March 26. While it is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi version, the film is called Kadaan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. While in Tamil and Telugu versions have actor Vishnu Vishal in the character of Singa, the Hindi version has actor Pulkit Samrat in the same character, but as Shankar.

KGF 2
This Kannada film, starring actor Yash is going to release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film is made in Kannada, Yash, who plays the role of Rocky Bhai in the film, will be dubbing in Hindi for himself. For a pan-Indian impact, his antagonist Adheera is played by Sanjay Dutt, and the film also has Raveena Tandon in a vital role.

Cinema
While earlier, films would be made in one language and then dubbed in other languages including Hindi, big names of regional cinema — particularly the South — are going for escalated production cost and shooting in multiple languages, sometimes even different co-actors to make in different markets. Pexels

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s mega-ambitious Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is being planned for a release in 10 languages — nine Indian languages and English. The film unites Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides a smattering of international actors.

ALSO READ: Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Muddy
Touted as India’s first film on off-road car racing, Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week, when he released the motion poster on February 20.

Liger
The much-awaited Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will be released in five languages. The film, which co-stars Ananya Pandey, can be viewed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleWhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps
Next articleNew App That May Help in Quitting Drug Use!

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New App That May Help in Quitting Drug Use!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are developing a new smartphone app that may help teach young adults how to talk to a...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New App That May Help in Quitting Drug Use!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are developing a new smartphone app that may help teach young adults how to talk to a...
Read more

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women...
Read more

SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic Content

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also...
Read more

Forearm Fracture – Here’s What You Need To Know

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It won't be wrong to say that traumatic injuries are unexpected. You never know when an accident would occur or even a slight fall...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Low-Cost Optical Spectrograph That Can Locate Distant Galaxies, Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call to develop technology in all spheres, Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph. This...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

does fresh turmeric stain teeth on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Dangerous Heavy Equipment on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nola Martino on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hobonichi weeks on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
investment loans In Australia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
investment property mortgage on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
roblox mrbeast on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
knowledge base on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Click Here on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada