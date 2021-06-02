Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Things To Consider Before Purchasing A Home After Pandemic

Always go for a housing society that takes edge over other real estate projects in terms of connectivity schools, hospitals, public transport facilities, metro stations, and other important requirements of life on a daily basis

Pandemic
The epidemic made us understand how important our living space is. Pixabay

The pandemic made us realize the importance of our residential space — ‘home sweet home. Many of us must be planning to move out of our rented accommodations or smaller houses and buy our dream residential space.

And, if you are also waiting for the coronavirus second wave to die down, so that you can go on a hunt for your dream residential place, here are some top five things suggested by Annuj Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Developments, to keep in mind before buying a home after pandemic:

A study or WFH room

Since staying at home has heightened the importance of an extra room in our residential space, go for a house with an additional room, study room or you may call it Work From Home (WFH) or Office Work Room.

Home loans: Best Offers For You

Many banks, non-banking financial companies, housing finance firms have come up with new and special home loan plans for home buyers and first-time homebuyers amid the pandemic. It is expected that these rates and special offers might remain to continue even in post-Covid times. Paying attention to such home loan offers will certainly prove beneficial as a homebuyer.

Pandemic
Go for a house with an additional room, study room or you may call it Work From Home or Office Work Room. Pixabay

RERA exemptions: Benefits for homebuyers

Many real estate federations, groups, and guilds are writing to RERA and other authorities seeking different exemptions in the wake of the pandemic. Therefore, homebuyers must keep an eye on the developments concerning all exemptions that realtors are expected to get so that you as a homebuyer get all the benefits if there is any given from the government and respective authorities.

Flat delivery deadline and possession date

Lockdown-related restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus wave have forced many sectors to put their work at a halt. And, real estate is one of them. The decision was taken to save as many lives as possible. Keeping this in mind, many realtors are left with no other option but have to shift their date of possession and delivery of flats. However, real estate developers are all geared up for the post-pandemic times once the coronavirus wave subsides and plan to leave no stone unturned to deliver flats as early as possible. Therefore, homebuyers are advised to keep this aspect also in mind.

Connectivity: Proximity with schools, hospitals, and daily requirements

Always go for a housing society that takes edge over other real estate projects in terms of connectivity schools, hospitals, public transport facilities, metro stations, and other important requirements of life daily. It has been noticed in various surveys that homebuyers want to stay in proximity to transport stops, schools, medical shops, grocery stores. Homebuyers can get a sense of peace in life by selecting a residential society wherein daily requirements get automatically sorted in a hassle-free manner. (IANS/KB)

(buying a home after the pandemic, home sweet home, mistakes to avoid when buying a home, Indian real estate)

