Saturday, November 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

The celebration of Diwali for five long days

0
Diwali
People illuminate their homes, workplace or temple with lanterns, diyas or candles. Unsplash
BY NEHA HEGDE

Diwali — the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day has its specific reason and various ways of celebrating. Basically, Diwali is the symbol of victory over evil. It is about spreading goodness over wicked. It is also called “Deepavali” which means a line of lamps’ in Sanskrit. We light lamps or Diyas to overcome the forces of darkness in our lives.

People illuminate their homes, workplace, or temple with lanterns, diyas, or candles. People also have the ritual of oil bath on all these five days. Decoration and food play a key role in celebrations. Well, let us look at why and how these five days are celebrated during Diwali.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

1. Dhanteras

Day 1 of the Diwali celebration is Dhanteras, Dhan means wealth and Teras means thirteenth. This is because Dhanteras falls on the 13th day of the second half of the lunar month. People decorate houses by installing lights and flowers. On Dhanteras, it is also a day for shopping to purchase new utensils, home equipment, jewelry, clothes, and other items. It is a symbol of annual renewal, cleansing, and a propitious beginning for the next year. Lord Laxmi and Ganesha are worshipped offering candy toys, puffed rice, and sugar cakes.

2. Narak Chaturdashi 

Day 2 of the festival coincides with the fourteenth day of the second fortnight of the lunar month. Naraka means hell and Chaturdashi means fourteenth. The rituals are the ways to set free any souls suffering in Naraka and is also marked for the spiritual auspiciousness. The mythological background of the day is about Narakasura (demon) getting killed by Lord Krishna. This victory was of freeing 16,000 princesses who were kidnapped by Naraksura. This day is major for buying sweet foods like laddoos, barfis, halwa, etc.

Diwali
Lakshmi Puja is all about embracing and welcoming prosperity. Pinterest

3. Lakshmi Puja

Day 3 of Diwali coincides with the last day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month. At dusk, people with their families worship Goddess Lakshmi and welcome her to their houses to bring wealth, joy, and fortune. Prayers are also offered to other deities, such as Ganesha, Saraswati, Hanuman, etc. In Businesses, owners give gifts or bonuses in payments to employees between Dhanteras and Laxmi Puja. After the Puja gets over, people go out to light the whole house with lamps and burst firecrackers. Lakshmi Puja is all about embracing hope in life.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अयोध्या में त्रेतायुग की उमंग, पढ़िए कैसे ?

4. Govardhan Puja

The day after Lakshmi Puja is the first day of the bright fortnight of the lunisolar calendar. It is about honouring the lord Krishna for saving Cowherd and farming communities by lifting the Govardhan mountain from the flood triggered by Indra’s anger. Cows are fed and worshipped as they are holy and sanctity of Hindu culture. Also, people celebrate the memory of Bhali Chakravarthi on this day who was destroyed by Vamana (Avatara of Krishna) and they call it Bhali Paadya.

ALSO READ: NASA To Undertake Its Mars Sample Return Campaign

5. Bhai Dooj

The last day of Diwali is similar to Rakshabandhan, related to the relation of brother and sister. Mythological interpretation is about  Yama’s sister Yamuna welcoming Yama with a tilaka, while others interpret it as Subhadra welcoming her brother Krishna with a tilaka on his forehead after defeating Narakasura. The sisters in the family perform puja for the well-being of their brothers on this day. They follow the ritual of feeding sweets to their brothers with their hands and receiving gifts.

Previous articleDiwali Puja 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Timings, Muhurat
Next articleFirecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more
Business

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Diwali -- the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day...
Read more

Diwali Puja 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Timings, Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Diwali is around the corner and everyone is busy with the preparations. On the eve of Diwali, the most important ritual is to perform...
Read more

Quick Guide To Buy The Best Term Plan In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain Earlier, when you buy an insurance policy, either an agent or the branch will assist you with the premium calculation, depending on...
Read more

5 Dog Breeds Great For Your Family

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Prince Waliam There’s no denying the fact that people get extremely attached to their canines and that they usually regard them as a valued...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Set Up Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has begun the process of setting up 18 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada