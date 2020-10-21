Wednesday, October 21, 2020
EntertainmentLead Story

This Dussehra OTT Platforms Have A Lot Of Drama In Store

Shows and films to binge-watch this festive weekend

OTT platforms
OTT platforms are providing a lot of drama to watch this festive season. Flickr

There is history, humor, lots of violence, and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend.

IANS brings you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.

MIRZAPUR 2

It’s finally time for the second season to unfold. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, and Shweta Tripathi, the second season is expected to be more bloodsoaked and vengeful. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds after the death of Vikrant Massey’s character, Bablu. The show drops on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, October 23.

A SUITABLE BOY

Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel “A Suitable Boy” features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and newcomer Tanya Maniktala. It is a story of two young lovers who dare to break tradition and stereotypes in newly independent India. The limited series has already been launched on BBC One in the UK. For Indian viewers, it will release on Netflix on October 23.

OTT platforms
Shows and films like Mirzapur 2, Lockdown Rishtey, comedy couple, and many more. IANS

LOCKDOWN RISHTEY

Shot in the lockdown, the episodic series will bring a melange of five stories about five relationships — a married couple on the verge of a divorce, an independent individual who gets stuck with 10 relatives, a loving couple who are almost about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only to realize that she is stuck in their home, and lastly, a man who lives with his cute pets. It stars Rohit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Kavita Chaudhry, Ashi Mahesh Joshi, Zia Ahmad Khan, Saad Bilgrami, Darshanaa Gahatraj, Dr. Smita Dongre, Abhishek Kapur, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Rao, Neena Cheema, Sunil Pushkarna, Shubhangi Latkar, Sumit Sharma, amongst others. The series was released on MX Player on October 21.

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIE FILM

It is a follow-up to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat. The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles and is directed by Jason Woliner. It will release on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: डीडीएलजे के 25 साल पूरे होने पर शाहरुख ने कहा कुछ ऐसा

COMEDY COUPLE

The film stars Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the com-rom is based in Gurgaon and set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. It will start streaming on October 21 on Zee5.

CAPTIVE STATE

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extraterrestrial force, “Captive State” explores the lives on both sides of the conflict — the collaborators and the dissidents. Starring John Goodman and Ashton Sanders, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 21.

ALSO READ: 6 Books To Add In Your Bookshelf This October

CRIBS INTERNATIONAL SEASON ONE

The show offers a sneak peek into the luxurious houses of celebrities. In the show, a host of international superstars give you an exclusive look inside their homes, from Caitlyn Jenner to Tom Allen. The eight-episode show will stream on Voot Select from October 27. (IANS)

