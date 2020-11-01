Sunday, November 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness This Festive Season Replace Your Table Sugar By A Shrub
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

This Festive Season Replace Your Table Sugar By A Shrub

Stevia is a natural, non-nutritive sweetener that contains little to no calories

0
stevia
Stevia is a bushy plant which can be used as a substitute of table sugar. Pixabay

With the festivities kicking in, first Dussehra and Navratri, Diwali round the corner, and it’s only a matter of time before Christmas; the calories keep mounting, and intake of sugar increases.

All the sugar you consume in the form of ladoos and jalebi’s can be substituted by a shrub. Stevia is a bushy shrub that is part of the sunflower family. It is a natural, non-nutritive sweetener that contains little to no calories. Stevia leaf extract is a high-intensity sweetener that can be 200-350 times the sweetness of sugar.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The intensity is one of the reasons it has zero calories – it takes very little stevia leaf extract to sweeten to the equivalent of sugar. Its safety has been verified by the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and it falls under the GRAS category (Generally Recognised As Safe). Additionally, the availability of stevia in different products and foods allows children to consume sweet food and drinks without the added calories.

This also helps maintain their metabolism and reduces obesity tendencies. The EFSA (European Food Safety Committee) brushed off concerns related to the leaf extract and potential allergic reactions. The committee concluded that it is unlikely for stevia to cause an allergic reaction when consumed in foods.

stevia
Stevia is a plant categorized under the sunflower family. Pixabay

Stevia has multiple benefits as well:

Weight management – For those looking to manage a healthy and balanced lifestyle, stevia is the perfect option because it has zero calories. One of the reasons why stevia leaf extract has zero calories is because of the way our body digests it because it is completely natural.

Blood insulin levels – As our body processes Stevia, the extract passes through our digestive tract without being broken down for calories unlike sugar, which during digestion is broken down and absorbed into the bloodstream. Because of this, it has negligible effects on blood sugar and insulin secretion.

Blood pressure – Studies suggest that sugar shrub stevia could potentially help lower blood pressure. The study states that the stevia plant may have cardiotonic actions that normalize blood pressure and regulate heartbeat.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कट्टरपंथी इस्लाम के खिलाफ फ्रांस का पुरजोर समर्थन कर रहा भारत

Oral Health – Studies suggest that the extract in Sugar shrub Stevia leads to a reduction in tooth decay, plaque, and cavities and enhances tooth mineralization. It also helps reduce the formation of cavities that are usually formed by sugar.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija adds, “It is extremely important to watch your sugar intake, especially during times like these. Taking a conscious effort in cutting down calories is crucial for your well-being in the long run.

However, with the festival period approaching, I love to enjoy my mithai and sweets. I can do so guilt-free by substituting my regular table sugar for Sugar-free Green, a natural sweetener made up of Stevia (meethi tulsi leaves). As it is a natural sweetener, I highly encourage all you sweet-tooth lovers to make the switch and enjoy, calorie-free!”

ALSO READ: Google Announces New VPN For Online Protection

With the continuity of festivities this year, continue enjoying your favorite sweets as well. As long as Stevia, like any other element is used in moderation – it is absolutely safe, allergy, and side-effects free! So do not fret and celebrate with your loved ones with Stevia, without having to worry about calories! (IANS)

Previous articleWorld Vegan Day: Bursting The Myths About Veganism
Next articleFormer India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Delhi Half Marathon To Be Held In November

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be held on November 29. While the elite runners will be at...
Read more
Lead Story

Former India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India skipper MS Dhoni put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings...
Read more
Lead Story

World Vegan Day: Bursting The Myths About Veganism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The growing towards conscious eating habits, backed by health benefits is set to drive Veganism as a way of life in the days to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Delhi Half Marathon To Be Held In November

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be held on November 29. While the elite runners will be at...
Read more

Former India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India skipper MS Dhoni put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings...
Read more

This Festive Season Replace Your Table Sugar By A Shrub

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the festivities kicking in, first Dussehra and Navratri, Diwali round the corner, and it's only a matter of time before Christmas; the calories...
Read more

World Vegan Day: Bursting The Myths About Veganism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The growing towards conscious eating habits, backed by health benefits is set to drive Veganism as a way of life in the days to...
Read more

Report On The State Of Hindi Podcasting In India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With more males listening in to Hindi podcasts all over India, a new report on the state of Hindi podcasting in India shows that...
Read more

Google Announces New VPN For Online Protection

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To protect people from hacking via unsecured public wi-fi networks, Google has announced a new virtual private network (VPN) by Google One to provide...
Read more

Punjab CM Launches Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally launched the recently announced Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Post Matric Scheduled Caste Scholarship Scheme, and also virtually...
Read more

More Than 1000 Schools And Colleges Are Hit By Cyberattacks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Spear phishing attacks hit the education sector hard between June and September, affecting more than 1,000 schools, colleges, and universities, according to a global...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada