Friday, October 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment This Halloween Indulge Yourself In Spooky Binge Therapy By OTT Platforms
EntertainmentLead Story

This Halloween Indulge Yourself In Spooky Binge Therapy By OTT Platforms

OTT Platforms have so much spooky content to watch this Halloween

0
Halloween by OTT platforms
OTT platforms have a lot of spooky content for Halloween. Pixabay

Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills, and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky binge therapy.

A list of shows and films this Halloween by OTT platforms that you must shortlist for your digital spookfest.

KAALI KHUHI

The film explores the issue of female infanticide through the lens of horror. Set in a Punjab village, the Netflix Original film traces the journey of a girl named Shivangi (Riva Arora), who is put to the ultimate test when she witnesses her family getting engulfed in the secrets of a mysterious well. Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Satyadeep Mishra. It was released on October 30.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

TRUTH SEEKERS SEASON 1

It is about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who use homemade gizmos to track the supernatural, sharing their adventures online. Released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

Halloween by OTT platforms
Truth Seekers is a 2020 comedy-horror web television series created by Nick Frost. Twitter

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan makes his entry in the horror anthology with the show. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is a Gothic romance-influenced ghost story based on Henry James’ novella “The Turn Of The Screw”. Available on Netflix.

BLACK BOX

“Black Box” stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, and Amanda Christine. It is about a single father who, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. A perfect pick for Halloween by OTT platforms. It streams on Amazon Prime Video.

EVIL EYE

Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “Evil Eye” is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani. It shows how a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

THE MIDNIGHT MEAT TRAIN

It is about a photographer who is obsessed with the dark subject matter, which leads him into the path of a serial killer who stalks late-night commuters, ultimately butchering them in the most gruesome ways. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

ASUR

It is a crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other — the less explored world of forensic science and the world of ancient Indian mythology. Starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, and Anupriya Goenka, “Asur” takes one on a journey of exploring the inner demon. It is available on Voot Select.

Halloween by OTT platforms
Asur is a crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. Twitter

DOWN A DARK HALL

The movie is about a troubled teen named Kit Gordy, who is forced to join the Blackwood Boarding School, just to find herself trapped by dark forces around its mysterious headmistress. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

THE OUTSIDER

A supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation and leads a seasoned police officer to question everything he believes in. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: परदे पर सभी महिला एवेंजर्स आएँगी एक साथ 

A HAUNTING

In the show, eyewitnesses share their terrifying true tales of the paranormal. Each one-hour episode of “A Haunting” is accompanied by commentary by the people who supposedly experienced such spooky incidents as a demonic activity, poltergeist attacks, possessions, and cryptic visions. It streams on Discovery Plus.

HOUSE OF HORROR: KIDNAPPED

It is a re-enactment of terrifying tales of people who were kidnapped, yet were lucky to survive. Each episode centers on one person’s ordeal. It was released on Discovery Plus on October 30.

ALSO READ: New Trends of Hiring for Work in IT Industry

THE PAST

When a budding writer moves to a hill station to write her new book, she gets trapped in an evil plot. Starring Vedita Pratap, Samiksha Bhatt, Yuvraj Parashar, it is available on Disney+Hotstar.

LOCKDOWN HORROR: THE BELL

The short film is about a young man who grapples with his guilt of not helping his neighbor. Now she is dead and he is certain that she is coming to get him too. It is available on Disney+Hotstar. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Trends of Hiring for Work in IT Industry
Next articleApple Rolls Out Its Video Creation App Called Clips

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will...
Read more

Is Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Intelligence might help you score well on a math test or enable success in academia, but it’s not necessarily a determining factor...
Read more

Are Instant Personal Loans In India Easily Available

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shubhi Gupta All of us go through a bad phase in life when we are in need of instant money but are short of...
Read more

Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome -- where the immune system attacks the nerves, due...
Read more

Future Pandemics To Emerge Often, Spread More Rapidly: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A major new report by 22 leading experts from around the world, has revealed that future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada