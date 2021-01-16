This Indian Army Officer Has Developed The Country’s First indigenous 9mm ‘Machine Pistol’

Nagpur-based Indian Army officer Lt Col Prasad Bansod has developed the country’s first indigenous 9 mm ‘Machine Pistol’, an official said here on Saturday.

Working with the Infantry School, Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), Bansod, 39, developed the pistol in a record four months with assistance from ARDE, Pune.

Named ‘ASMI’ – symbolizing pride and self-respect – the machine pistol’s empty weight is less than 2 kgs and it costs less than Rs 50,000.

Unlike the conventional pistols which can fire only one round at a time, ‘ASMI’ can also fire in a machine-mode its entire load of 33 rounds in one shot, almost like a mini-machine gun, explained the official.

Sporting an upper receiver made from aircraft-grade aluminum and a lower receiver of carbon fiber, the pistol has been manufactured through a 3D printing process including trigger components made by 3D metal printing.

The barrel is 8 inches long with 33 rounds of a high-capacity magazine and the weapon fires the in-service 9 mm ammunition.

“The weapon has a huge potential in the armed forces as a personal weapon for commanders, tank and aircraft crew, radio-radar operators, other categories of security workers, besides VVIP protection and policing duties and in the civilian domain,” said the official.

Officials are optimistic that Bansod’s ‘ASMI’ is likely to find huge employability within the central and state police organizations, besides a huge export potential as the production cost would be well under Rs 50,000 per weapon. (IANS)