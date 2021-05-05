Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid
Lead StoryWorld

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed collaborating with each other on the global coronavirus pandemic

0
Thailand
Over a period of time, it has become a center for the Indian community to gather and network. Pixabay

The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of coronavirus, which is ravaging large parts of the country. The Bangkok-based Hindu temple, nearly 100 years old now, is rallying Indians to rush oxygen supplies to the country of their origin. The temple is coordinating with the Indian embassy as well as the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in channeling oxygen equipment to India.

On May 1, the members of the temple raised enough funds to send 15 (ten liters) concentrators along with 500 oxygen masks. For the delivery, temple members sought the assistance of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF). The equipment has been sent to the Indian Red Cross Society.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The temple has once again mobilized devotees to send another batch of aid through the RTAF tomorrow. In an exclusive email interview with India Narrative, Sudeep Sehgal, honorary secretary of the temple said: “After the first successful delivery, we are in the process of acquiring more concentrators and will continue our support to India during this difficult time. There is a flight leaving for India on 5th May with a further 10 (ten liters) machines donated by the Hindu Samaj along with donations from various other Indian organizations in Thailand.”

Thailand
On May 1, the members of the temple raised enough funds to send 15 (ten liters) concentrators along with 500 oxygen masks. Pixabay

Interestingly, the Hindu Samaj Dev Mandir was founded by Pandit Raghunath Sharma, who was born in Sialkot and educated in Lahore – both of which are now in Pakistan. He arrived in Bangkok and began organizing the Hindu community. The temple is part of those efforts. Now the temple serves the Indian community through religious and educational means. Over a period of time, it has become a center for the Indian community to gather and network. The diaspora remains in touch with the happenings in India.

ALSO READ: Writers In China Are Being Detained For Writing About COVID Pandemic

As Sehgal says: “On seeing the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, the members of our organization felt an urgent need to help in any way it could on humanitarian grounds. Being in touch with relatives and friends of the community we learned of the short supply of Oxygen concentrators and Oxygen tanks… which prompted our members to raise funds for this cause.”

The Indian community was also spurred into action after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan o Cha offered to help India with medical assistance. Thailand too has provided a fairly large Indian community in Thailand, the two nations maintain close historical and cultural relations. Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed collaborating with each other on the global coronavirus pandemic. The two Prime Ministers had met in Thailand during the ASEAN 2019 summit. (IANS/JC)

Previous article‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare
Next articleCovid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada