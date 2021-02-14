Sunday, February 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Three Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Three Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!

A study was conducted in four phases in rats after inducing rheumatoid arthritis and the treatment duration was based on standard protocol

0
Arthritis
According to reports, across the world around one per cent of the population is affected by this ailment and has to rely mostly on conventional medicines, which have side effects. Pinterest

A team of researchers from the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kerala with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), has come out with a significant work that has given scientific validation to three classical ayurvedic kashayams. The three are Balaguluchiadi, Punarnavadi and Gugguluthiktaam — used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis based on molecular signalling studies.

According to reports, across the world around one per cent of the population is affected by this ailment and has to rely mostly on conventional medicines, which have side effects. Kashayam means a decoction which is an extract of a single herb or group of herbs.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

I.S. Aswathy, who was part of the study team, said a major problem faced by classical ayurvedic medicines is lack of scientific evidence in spite of their efficacy. “We were fortunate enough to get a project to the tune of Rs 26 lakhs from KSCSTE and the study took us around 42 months,” said Aswathy.

She said the study was conducted in four phases in rats after inducing rheumatoid arthritis and the treatment duration was based on standard protocol. “Severity of pain and inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis were decided by the infiltration of so many pro-inflammatory cytokines, lymphocytes, oxidants etc. By this study we were able to find that kashayams exerted therapeutic efficacy in the management of rheumatoid arthritis by regulating pro anti-inflammatory cytokines balance, increasing antioxidant level and by immune modulation,” said Aswathy.

Rheumatoid Arthritis
The three are Balaguluchiadi, Punarnavadi and Gugguluthiktaam — used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis based on molecular signalling studies. Pinterest

The study team that was guided by A. Helen, Professor and Mentor, has published their work in the international peer reviewed Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine and two papers are under review. The highlight of the study is that while all these three kashayams are available in the market there was no scientific validation, which the study team has been able to do.

The team instead of relying on the readily available kashayams, decided to make their own under the guidance of Ayurveda physician Sukumara Varier of Kottakal Arya Vaidyasala. The team prepared the decoction from 28 different forms of herbs and the major difference was they did not add any substance, which is added to increase the shelf life.

ALSO READ: Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

With regard to the outcome, Aswathy said “our attempt was to give better hope to patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis besides a vehicle to enrich traditional knowledge with well documented scientific background for the sake of mankind.” (IANS)

Previous articleResearchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer
Next articleGlobal Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Global Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is being lavishly praised in the international media for its vaccine diplomacy and helping other countries in time of need. "India has emerged the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the small molecule inhibitor cabozantinib was found most effective in treating patients with metastatic papillary kidney cancer among three targeted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Did You Know That Sipping Green Tea May Increase Levels of Natural Anti-Cancer Protein?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sipping green tea could be quite beneficial as researchers have found that a compound in the popular beverage may increase levels of a natural...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Global Media Lauds India For COVID Vaccine Diplomacy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is being lavishly praised in the international media for its vaccine diplomacy and helping other countries in time of need. "India has emerged the...
Read more

Three Classical Ayurvedic Kshyamas To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Department of Biochemistry, University of Kerala with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the small molecule inhibitor cabozantinib was found most effective in treating patients with metastatic papillary kidney cancer among three targeted...
Read more

Did You Know That Sipping Green Tea May Increase Levels of Natural Anti-Cancer Protein?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sipping green tea could be quite beneficial as researchers have found that a compound in the popular beverage may increase levels of a natural...
Read more

Jaipur Literature Festival Goes Virtual Due To Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The 14th Edition of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will embrace a paradigm shift with specially curated virtual experiences that shall have a look and...
Read more

Thrilling Account Of Love During World War II

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"Raj & Norah" is not only a thrilling account of love found, lost, and reclaimed in the midst of World War II, it is...
Read more

Carnival To Begin In Panaji And Margao

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Goa ushered in the colorful festival of Carnival, albeit on a toned downscale, with a float parade organized in the state capital of Panaji...
Read more

Understanding The Tibetan Pivot In Sino Indian Relations

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the early 20th century, British India adopted its forward policy towards Tibet for expanding her market and at the same time, the British...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada