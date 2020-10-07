Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Entertainment
EntertainmentLead Story

Tiger Shroff Reveals His Cheat Day Mantra

Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling - Tiger Shroff

Bollywood King Tiger Shroff
Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff is riding high on success on his debut single 'Unbelievable' released last month. Flickr

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff, who is heavily into fitness, has revealed his cheat day mantra when it comes to working out.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared a new workout video. In the clip, Tiger is seen doing working on his biceps using dumbbells.

“Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling,” he wrote alongside the image.

Bollywood Actor
Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff is seen doing working on his biceps using dumbbells. Flickr

Tiger recently flaunted his muscular back in a social media post. He posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, standing at the balcony with his back towards the camera.

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his debut single “Unbelievable”, which he launched last month. The video of the song, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up. (IANS)

