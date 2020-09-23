Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

"I'm truly humbled with the recognition that Time has bestowed on me," says Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Pinterest

Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year.

The National Award-winning Bollywood star is among five Indians who have made the prestigious list in 2020, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, London-based Indian origin doctor Ravindra Gupta who worked to find a cure for AIDS, and Bilkis Dadi, who was at the forefront of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The list also contains names of pop music superstars like Selena Gomez. Pinterest

Ayushmann has been listed in the Artists category, which also includes Oscar-winning Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan, besides pop music superstars Selena Gomez, J. Balvin and Jennifer Hudson.

“I’m truly humbled with the recognition that Time has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey,”

Ayushmann said.

“I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen,” he added. (IANS)

